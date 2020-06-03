Ravi Shastri's India Blazer Photo Gets Typical Response From '83' Lead Actor Ranveer Singh

Team India coach Ravi Shastri recently posted his throwback image on social media which drew attention not only from fans but also Bollywood actor and 83 movie star Ranveer Singh. Ranveer Singh is playing the role of former India skipper Kapil Dev in the upcoming 83 movie. Deepika Padukone, the real-life spouse of Ranveer Singh, will play the same role in the 83 movie. She will be playing Romi Bhatia Dev, Kapil Dev's wife in the movie.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri Shares Throwback Picture Of His Match-winning Century At Wankhede Stadium

Ranveer Singh has been promoting the 83 movie, sharing character posters of his co-stars in the film. The actor shared the image of Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri in the 83 movie. While sharing the look, the makers describe Shastri as, "the youngest player who left a mark on everyone with his Chapati shot." Ravi Shastri was just 21 years of age when the Indian cricket team lifted the World Cup trophy in 1983.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Unveils Poster Of Dhairya Karwa As 'babyface Assassin' Ravi Shastri In '83

Ravi Shastri shares image with India Blazer

Ravi Shastri is currently spending time at home due to the COVID19 lockdown and took to Instagram to share a picture of himself wearing his India blazer. Once Ravi Shastri posted the image online, the comments section was flooded with a heartwarming message from fans, while Ranveer Singh wrote Kya Baat Hai.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri Calls For IPL Over T20 World Cup, Wants BCCI To Improve Domestic Cricket

Apart from posting his picture with the coveted Indian blazer, the Team India coach had previously posted images of him spending time with his pet dogs. In one image, Ravi Shastri can be seen indulging in a team huddle with the dogs and explaining something to them. However, what makes it even more interesting is that all of them, including Shastri himself, are following social distancing. In the other image, one dog can be seen posing by wearing sunglasses which might be done to give a hint that it is the team's captain.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri Claims Javed Miandad Had No Chance To Win The Audi In '85 World Championship

Ravi Shastri backs IPL in place of the T20 World Cup

Team India coach Ravi Shastri during an interview with The Times of India recently said that organising a tournament like IPL (post the crisis) would be easier than staging a T20 World Cup. Ravi Shastri said that the IPL or a bilateral series with a touring party can be played in “one or two cities”. But the same cannot be said about hosting 16 international teams at the T20 World Cup for a month-long international event.

(IMAGE: RAVI SHASTRI/ RANVEER SINGH /INSTAGRAM)