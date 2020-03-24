Mohammad Azharuddin Urges Everyone To Co-operate With The Government In Tackling COVID-19

Mohammad Azharuddin has come forward and urged everyone to stay safe from COVID-19; the disease that has caused the Coronavirus pandemic. Many of the sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus fears. The India-South Africa bilateral ODI series has been rescheduled at a later date while the upcoming edition of the IPL that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has been postponed to April 15.

''Please be home and safe': Mohammad Azharuddin

Taking to Twitter, Azharuddin had posted a video of him indulged in a skipping session inside his home in order to pass some time and also to keep himself fit during the quarantine period. Meanwhile, the former Indian captain also urged everyone to be at home and ensure their safety. Azhar also wrote that social distancing is the necessity of the day as he requested one and all to be aware of the measures of the government for the safety of the citizens by adhering to the lockdown.

Home Workouts during this difficult times of Covid_19

Pls be home and safe. Social distancing is the necessity of the day. Please be aware of the measures of the govt for citizen safety and adhere to the lockdown.

May Allah give us all strength and courage to win this fight pic.twitter.com/fBnwqk2mEa — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) March 24, 2020

The status of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has now been postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had earlier this month said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

