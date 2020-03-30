Cricketer Poonam Yadav Pitches In The Fight Versus Coronavirus Pandemic, Donates Rs 2 Lakh

As the country battles the Coronavirus pandemic, several sports celebrities have come forward to donate a significant amount to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund (PM CARES fund). Recently, Indian cricketer Poonam Yadav, who bamboozled everyone with her spin bowling at the ICC T20 Women's World Cup, also announced her donation to the PM CARES and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund. Taking to Twitter, Yadav revealed that she has donated Rs 1 lakh to the PM CARES fund and Rs 1 lakh to the UP CM relief fund. She stated that this is the only thing we can do in this time of crisis and hopes that everyone contributes to beat the pandemic soon.

READ | 'India Reports 92 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths In Last 24 Hours': Health Ministry

I have given my support to the PM-Cares fund and the UP CM relief fund.



This is the only thing we can do in this time of crisis. I hope everyone contributes and we beat the pandemic soon.



Stay Safe everyone.@narendramodi @PMOIndia @myogiadityanath



https://t.co/14JxnO11xA — Poonam Yadav (@poonam_yadav24) March 30, 2020

Cricketers contribute to relief fund

Earlier in the day, Men's team skipper Virat Kohli also announced that he has donated a 'certain amount' along with wife Anushka Sharma to the PM CARES fund and the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund. Apart from this, the Board Control of Cricket India announced a whopping donation of Rs 51 crores to the PM-CARES fund.

READ | Netizens Hail Virat Kohli For Not Disclosing His Donation Amount To PM-CARES Fund

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar has donated ₹50 lakh to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Out of ₹50 lakhs, ₹25 lakh has been provided to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra. The rest of the amount (₹25 lakh) will be given to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. Former Indian skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has pledged to distribute rice worth Rs 50 lakh while Gautam Gambhir Suresh Raina (Rs. 52 lakh) have come forward to lend a helping hand during this need of the hour. Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday pledged to donate a sum of Rs 10 lakh.

READ | BCCI Donates Rs 51 Crores To PM-CARES Fund, Confirms The Same On Social Media

Coronavirus Crisis

So far, 1071 positive cases of novel Coronavirus cases have been reported in India while the death toll has reached 29, according to the latest official figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of COVID-19 cases across the world has surpassed 735,336 cases with 34,818 coronavirus-related deaths.

READ | 'Not Even Thinking About IPL Right Now': BCCI Treasurer Amid Looming Uncertainty