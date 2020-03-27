Who Is The Coach Of Multan Sultans? Details About The PSL 2020 Team And Its Owners

Pakistan Super League side Multan Sultans had an outstanding PSL 2020 season by not only reaching the semi-final of the competition for the first time but also achieving the feat after topping the points table. They played a total of 10 matches in the competition, out of which they won 6 matches, lost 2, while the other 2 did not produce a result. The Shan Masood-led side were strong contenders for the title until the rising coronavirus threat got the matches suspended. Following the impressive season, one might wonder as to 'Who is the coach of Multan Sultans?'.

Who is the coach of Multan Sultans? Andy Flower

The answer to the 'Who is the coach of Multan Sultans? question is former Zimbabwe cricketer and England coach Andy Flower. Ahead of the PSL 2020 auction, Multan Sultans hired the services of Andy Flower and it had paid dividends for them this season.

Who is the coach of Multan Sultans? Andy Flower talks about his stint

Andy Flower, during an interview with Cricket Pakistan, said that his stay in Multan was a memorable one, thanks to the warmth and hospitality of the people of Multan. He also added that the support of the crowd was phenomenal in all three games and he hopes that the home fans are proud of the performances that the team put up before them.

Who is the coach of Multan Sultans and Multan Sultans owner?

Now that 'Who is the coach of Multan Sultans' question has been answered, here is a look at the Multan Sultans owners. The team was first sold to Schon Properties in 2017. It was revoked a year later due to payment issues. In 2018, the Multan consortium became the new Multan Sultans owners after which they participated in PSL 2019. However, it didn’t affect their position and they ended up in the 5th position in both the seasons they have played.

PSL 2020 cancelled

Recently, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced that the PSL 2020 cancelled decision was taken due to coronavirus. The PCB had altered the format of the tournament as they had cancelled the Qualifiers and Eliminator and replaced the playoffs with semi-finals. However, the ever-increasing effect of the coronavirus forced them to call off the tournament.