PSL 2020 Unlikely To Be Completed This Year Due To Coronavirus Crisis: Report

The Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020), which reached the playoffs stage of the tournament, was earlier called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. This decision was taken with immediate effect as COVID-19 had started taking a toll on Pakistan. The cases saw an astonishing rise in Pakistan as they failed to contain the outbreak.

PSL 2020 postponed: Cloud of uncertainty looms over the future of PSL 2020

There is little certainty over the future of PSL 2020 whether it will be rescheduled or cancelled, with the winner to be decided based on league standings. Meanwhile, PCB is having internal discussions before they chalk out a list of recommendations. If everything gets back to normal, PCB could look at the November window. However, it would be a tough task for the PCB to regather all the stakeholders in one place for three days, including 16 overseas players.

In order to get done with the PSL 2020 playoffs quickly, PCB had curtailed the playoffs by turning it into a two day-affair instead of four. According to PSL 2020 playing conditions, the team that finished the league stage at the top of the table can be declared the winners if the tournament fails in finding a window to conduct the matches.

Multan Sultans had topped the table in the league stage with 14 points from 10 games. According to their bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed, they should be declared winners. Ahmed told PTI that PSL 2020 has to have a proper closure and that can be done by taking into account the top team on the points table at the end of the league stage and declaring them winners.

He added that if the PCB doesn't close PSL 2020 and tries to organise the remaining four or five matches including the final later this year or before the PSL 6, it will dent the hype and spoil the momentum of the next edition. The future of PSL 2020 still looks uncertain but looking at the situation in the world currently and considering the cricketing calendar, it seems likely that PSL 2020 will be cancelled this year.

IMAGE COURTESY: QUETTA GLADIATORS TWITTER