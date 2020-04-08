Ajinkya Rahane Picks 2014 Test Hundred At Lord's As His Favourite So Far

In wake of the ongoing worldwide crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, all major cricketing events including the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) have been put on hold. IPL 2020, originally slated to commence on March 29, was recently postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) until further notice. Since all Indian cricketers are currently enjoying a rare break from the game amid India lockdown, reliable Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane recently took to Twitter and engaged with his followers through an interactive question-and-answer session.

Also Read | After 100 Games With RR, Ajinkya Rahane To Play For Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

Ajinkya Rahane reveals his favourite batting efforts

During the question-and-answer session on Twitter, one of the users asked Ajinkya Rahane to pick his all-time favourite cricket knock. In response, the stylish right-handed batsman mentioned one ODI and one Test innings. In Tests, the cricketer picked his crucial 103-run effort at Lord’s during India’s tour of England in 2014 as his favourite. Meanwhile, he picked his 79-run knock against South Africa during the 2015 Cricket World Cup as his favourite ODI effort.

His innings at Lord's turned out to be a match-winning one for India and it is widely regarded as one of the best Test innings played by an Indian batsman in overseas conditions. At one stage, India were reduced to 145-7 in the match. Rahane stuck with the tail and scored runs at a brisk pace to notch up a century on his Lord's debut. His effort turned out to be a huge difference as India won the Test by 95 runs,

103 at Lord’s and 79 at MCG (World Cup 2015) https://t.co/60jTuUz4rr — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 7, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane Moves To Delhi Capitals For The Upcoming Season

Ajinkya Rahane donation

According to IANS, Ajinkya Rahane recently donated a sum of ₹10 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the coronavirus-affected people in the country. On March 31, he took to Twitter and announced the same without disclosing the amount in his tweet. Rahane is joined by fellow teammates Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma among several others who have donated to the cause.

It’s time to unite and fight this battle against #Covid19. I have done my bit by contributing towards #PMCaresFunds and #CMReliefFund. Urge all of you to support the government by staying at home. I am confident that we will win this match together!@narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 31, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer Pays Tribute To Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting's Style

IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane joins Delhi Capitals

Before IPL 2020 faced a delay in its commencement, Ajinkya Rahane was expected to feature for Delhi Capitals in their first match of the tournament on March 30. While he led Rajasthan Royals in the 2019 edition and has been part of the side since 2011, he was traded to Delhi Capitals by the franchise during the IPL 2020 trading window.

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane Donation of Rs. 10 Lakh To PM's Relief Fund, Net Worth and Salary

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane Donation: Cricketer donates Rs 10 Lakh To Help People Fight Deadly COVID-19