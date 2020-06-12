Mohammad Kaif Believes Rohit Sharma Can Score A Double Century In T20s

Mohammad Kaif has said that Rohit Sharma has the ability to hit a double century in the T20I format. Rohit has a record three double-centuries in the 50-overs format and four tons in T20I cricket. Sharma's score of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 at the iconic Eden Gardens remains the highest individual ODI score to date.

'He has the ability': Mohammad Kaif



During his interaction on Helo App, Kaif went on to say that the Indian limited-overs vice-captain has the ability to do it because his strike-rate keeps on increasing during his knock. The former middle-order batsman then mentioned that the 'Hitman' takes time at the start, but once he crosses 100, he will bat at a strike rate of 250-300. Recalling his playing days, the former UP cricketer said that it was tough for a team to score 200-250 in 50 overs, but now many are talking about 400-500 scores.



Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to the global pandemic. The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has been suspended indefinitely as of now. Sharma was all set to lead the defending champions Mumbai Indians. MI were supposed to lock horns against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener. Meanwhile, not only the Mumbai franchise be hoping to retain their title but will also be eyeing their record fifth IPL crown.



At the same time, India's three-match bilateral ODI series against South Africa has been rescheduled at a later date while their away limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe next month has been postponed as well.

