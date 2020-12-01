Mohammad Kaif Had Funny Theory That Made Bowlers Crib As Per Rahul Dravid; Watch Video

Former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif made his international debut in 2000 and was an integral member of the national side that won the 2002 Natwest Trophy and reached the final of the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. Widely regarded as one of the greatest and athletic fielders to have emerged from the country, apparently, even his near-perfect technique was often questioned and criticised by bowlers.

The Uttar Pradesh-based cricketer turned 40 on Tuesday, December 1. On the occasion of 40th Mohammad Kaif birthday, here is a throwback to the time when his ex-teammate and skipper Rahul Dravid laughingly recalled the most frequent complaint bowlers had with Kaif’s fielding.

BCCI celebrates 40th Mohammad Kaif birthday

Outstanding fielder 👍

Gritty batsman 👌



Here's wishing @MohammadKaif a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/y7E9ive8Vl — BCCI (@BCCI) December 1, 2020

Rahul Dravid reveals how bowlers found flaw in Mohammad Kaif’s agile fielding

In June 2019, former Indian cricketers and teammates Mohammad Kaif, Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar appeared on Viu India’s Cricket Diaries show. Recalling their win over England at the Natwest 2002 Final, host Aparshakti Khurrana reminded Kaif of his dropped catch of English opening batsman Marcus Trescothick, who in turn made a blistering century later. The 40-year-old cited lack of reaction time for the drop as he was standing inside the circle, despite bowlers and captain suggesting him otherwise.

Former captain Rahul Dravid, who was his teammate at the 2002 Final, then made a hilarious revelation about how some of Mohammad Kaif’s fielding traits often agitated bowlers. The 164-Test veteran said that as a captain, he often struggled to make Kaif stand a bit behind in the outfield as he preferred himself to be stationed inside the circle and closer to the opposition batsmen.

Rahul Dravid added that while Kaif explained him “theories” to talk his way into standing inside the circle, he himself would struggle to explain the same to his bowlers later. Meanwhile, Mohammad Kaif hilariously revealed that whenever a bowler used to ask him to stand behind, he would initially agree only to come back inside once the bowler reached his bowling mark.

Rahul Dravid talks about dealing with Mohammad Kaif and bowlers, watch video

A revisit to Mohammad Kaif Natwest Final 2002 heroics

In the Natwest 2002 final, England batted first and scored a monumental 325-5 off their 50 overs. Indian opening batsmen Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag provided a blazing start to the ‘Men in Blue’ at the top of the order with the captain scoring an attacking 60 from just 43 balls. Sourav Ganguly’s departure triggered a batting collapse as India abated from 106-0 to 146-5. Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh then formed a 121-run partnership to take India to 267. Kaif later batted with the tail after Yuvraj Singh’s departure and saw India past the finishing line with two wickets and three balls to spare.

Mohammad Kaif Natwest Final 2002 heroics, watch match highlights

