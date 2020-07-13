Mohammad Kaif Talks About 'ignoring' Sourav Ganguly's Orders In 2002 Natwest Final: Watch

Former Indian cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh were two of the primary architects in India’s victory at the Natwest 2002 final. The two cricketers played crucial knocks in the final and enabled India to a successful run-chase against England at Lord’s on July 13, 2002. To commemorate the 18th anniversary of India’s famous win at the Natwest 2002 final, here is a look back at the time when Mohammad Kaif talked about an advice he ignored of then captain Sourav Ganguly.

Natwest 2002 final: When Mohammad Kaif silenced Sourav Ganguly

In April earlier this year, Mohammad Kaif interacted with his Natwest 2002 final batting partner Yuvraj Singh in an Instagram Live session on Delhi Capitals. In the session, Kaif opened up about an advice a received from captain Sourav Ganguly who was watching the proceedings from the Lord’s balcony. According to the former cricketer, the then captain had asked him to give strike to Yuvraj Singh at one stage since the left-hander was hitting back-to-back boundaries at his end.

Mohammad Kaif revealed that he did not take a single and instead dispatched a short ball for a six. According to him, while he was being asked by the captain to give strike to Yuvraj Singh, he himself could not resist in punishing the bad balls. Yuvraj Singh then hilariously recalled Mohammad Kaif’s words after he had hit a six. The 2011 World Cup-winning all-rounder narrated Kaif’s confident words at the time by saying “I am here to play as well”.

Both Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh laughed over the incident. According to Yuvraj Singh, it was because of Kaif’s six that Sourav Ganguly realised the youngster can play his shots as well. Mohammad Kaif then stated that his six even stopped captain Ganguly in sending out his message during one of the drinks break.

Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh talk about Natwest 2002 final, watch video

Sourav Ganguly, Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh star in Natwest 2002 final

In the Natwest 2002 final, England batted first and scored a monumental 325-5 off their 50 overs. Indian opening batsmen Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag provided a blazing start to the ‘Men in Blue’ at the top of the order with the captain scoring an attacking 60 from just 43 balls. Sourav Ganguly’s departure triggered a batting collapse as India abated from 106-0 to 146-5. Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh then formed a 121-run partnership to take India to 267. Kaif batted with the tail after Yuvraj Singh’s departure and saw India past the finishing line with two wickets and three balls to spare.

