Mohammad Kaif Credits Sourav Ganguly's 60 Runs For Natwest 2002 Final Win; Watch Video

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif was one of the crucial members of the ‘Men in Blue’ line-up that won the Natwest 2002 tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka. Moreover, he was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ in the Natwest 2002 final for his unbeaten 87-run knock. The then Indian captain Sourav Ganguly also played his hand in the match with an attacking 60 at the top of the order.

Widely regarded as one of India’s most famous ODI wins, the match completed 18 years on Monday, July 13. To commemorate the occasion of India’s Natwest 2002 final win anniversary, here is a look back at the time when Mohammad Kaif credited Sourav Ganguly for setting up an exciting run chase with a blazing start at the top.

Natwest 2002 final: Mohammad Kaif praises Sourav Ganguly for ‘leading from the front’

In June 2019, Mohammad Kaif along with his Natwest 2002 final teammates Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar, appeared on Viu India’s Show Cricket Diaries. In the show, the three cricketers chronicled some of the memories from the 2002 Natwest tri-series in England. When asked about India’s planning during the innings break of the match, Mohammad Kaif said that Sourav Ganguly seemed pretty calm and relaxed in the dressing room. The former cricketer added that the plan was to provide a sensible start and to not lose any wicket in the first 15 overs.

Mohammad Kaif then praised Sourav Ganguly’s innings at the top where the left-hander scored an attacking 60 off just 43 balls. According to Kaif, the 106-run opening partnership between Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag changed the atmosphere of a tense dressing room. He credited the captain for leading India from the front and setting an example for the remaining batsman in their quest of a high-profile run-chase.

Natwest 2002 final: Mohammad Kaif praises Sourav Ganguly’s 43-ball 60, watch video

Natwest 2002 final: Sourav Ganguly, Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh star in India's win

In the Natwest 2002 final, England won the toss and scored 325-5 in their 50 overs after opting to bat first. Indian opening batsmen Sourav Ganguly (60 off 43) and Virender Sehwag (45 off 49) came out all-guns-blazing in their run-chase. Ganguly’s knock included 10 boundaries and a six and his dismissal triggered a batting collapse for India. Veteran batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid fell for 14 and 5 runs each as India’s 106-0 soon became 146-5 at the halfway stage.

After Sachin Tendulkar’s departure at 146-5, then youngsters Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh joined forces to form a 121-run partnership that took India’s score to 267. While Yuvraj Singh was dismissed for 69 runs from 63 balls, Mohammad Kaif remained unbeaten till the end to see India past the finishing line.

Image credit: Mohammad Kaif’s screenshot from Viu India