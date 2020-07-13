Mohammad Kaif's Cracking Reply To Nasser Hussain's Insult In Natwest 2002 Final: Watch

The Natwest 2002 final between England and India was a watershed in the history of Indian cricket. The famous triumph that is etched in the minds of Indian cricket fans, completed 18 years on Monday. The Natwest 2002 final is remembered for a spirited batting performance from young guns of the Indian batting line-up as they chased down a huge target after losing experienced players like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid early in the innings.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh posts workout video, Hazel Keech and Mohammad Kaif troll cricketer for it

Mohammad Kaif reveals how he shut Nasser Hussain's sledge with an epic reply

The star of the iconic Natwest 2002 final was Mohammad Kaif. The UP lad, who was known for his athletic fielding, is remembered for his famous match-winning knock in the Natwest 2002 final against Nasser Hussain's England at the iconic Lords' Cricket Ground. Mohammad Kaif had scored an unbeaten 87 in that contest and was adjudged Man of the Match for his stellar innings, which helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Kaif reveals reason behind him and Yuvraj Singh failing in Test cricket

Mohammad Kaif added 121 runs with Yuvraj Singh (69) for the sixth wicket when it seemed to be curtains down for the Sourav Ganguly-led side at 146/5. The duo then took matters into their own hands and smashed the English bowlers all around the park to help India register a famous win at the 'Mecca' of cricket. However, the win was not a cakewalk for India as their batsmen were constantly being sledged by the England team.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly trolled by Ajit Agarkar for Natwest final T-shirt waving incident: Watch

Mohammad Kaif was present on a talk show CricketDiaries alongside Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar, who were also a part of the Indian squad during the series. The 39-year-old revealed how he gave a befitting reply to Nasser Hussain's sledge that left him red-faced. Mohammad Kaif said when he came into bat, Hussain said that India have sent their 'bus driver' in and England were in a chance. Legend goes that Kaif's constant morale-boosting for bowlers on the field made Hussain call him a 'bus driver'.

Mohammad Kaif, however, wasn't distracted by it as he kept his calm and guided India home. He further revealed that after he hit the winning runs, he said something to Hussain, which left him embarrassed. Mohammad Kaif added he told Hussain that it wasn't a bad innings for a 'bus driver'.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly highlights the importance of IPL, says 'It should be looked at positively'

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER