Mohammad Kaif Mourns Ex-Delhi Cricketer Sanjay Dobal's Demise After Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif paid his respect to ex-Delhi all-rounder Sanjay Dobal, who passed away at the age of 53 after failing to recover from COVID-19. Sanjay Dobal is a very popular figure in Delhi's cricket circles and even much revered by ex-Indian cricketers from Delhi, Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag. Sanjay Dobal also trained Under-23 cricketers in Delhi, having previously played for Sonnet Club. He was employed with Air India.

Also read: Gautam Gambhir Posts Picture From School Days, Shikhar Dhawan Identifies Him Wrongly

Dobal was admitted to a medical facility in Bahadurgarh a week ago. After testing positive for COVID-19, he was shifted to a hospital in Dwarka where he was given plasma treatment. Unfortunately, the treatment did not work. Earlier on Sunday, Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag took to Twitter appealing to their fans and followers to help Sanjay Dobal in his plasma therapy by donating blood.

Also Read: Mohammad Kaif Visits Memory Lane With 1998 Photo Of Virender Sehwag And Harbhajan Singh

Mohammad Kaif tribute to Sanjay Dobal

Mohammad Kaif in his tweet wrote that he was saddened by the untimely death of Sanjay Dobal and even called him a very helpful person. Kaif in his tweet called Dobal his 'friend' and even wrote that he will remember him for being a very positive person, having alongside him at Air India. Here is Mohammad Kaif's tweet -



Saddened by the untimely death of Sanjay Dobal who was a well-known club cricketer in Delhi & a genuinely helpful human being. Sanjay bhai was a friend & my Air India teammate. I will always remember him as a cheerful & a positive person. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZiHt1cUSLM — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 29, 2020

Also Read: Mohammad Kaif Reveals Reason Behind Him And Yuvraj Singh Failing In Test Cricket

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra also took to his Twitter account and changed his profile picture to that of Sanjay Dobal. Aakash Chopra posted a touching tribute on Twitter and expressed his grief stating that Sanjay Dobal was an important member of the cricketing fraternity, who always helped everyone with a smile on his face.

Shocked and saddened. Lost an importat member of our cricket fraternity today. Sanjay Dobhal bhai (53) is no more. There isn’t a cricketer in this country who he didn’t help...and did it with a smile. Always. Went away too soon...may your soul R.I.P. #Covid_19 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 29, 2020

Also Read: Aakash Chopra Reveals Reason Behind MS Dhoni Being Hesitant In Using DRS Initially

RP Singh also posted a tweet over the untimely death of the former Delhi club cricketer. Here os what RP Singh had to say -

Sad to hear about the unfortunate demise of #SanjayDobal who succumbed to covid 19. I never played with the former Delhi all-rounder but he was such a gem of a person. Used to meet up regularly at Delhi airport. Very helpful. RIP .Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/IRzVt0obF6 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 29, 2020

Mohammad Kaif shares image from his U-19 days featuring Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh

Recently, Mohammad Kaif posted a throwback photo of himself with Team India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and former opener Virender Sehwag when they played together for the Under-19 team. In the image, the trio could be seen dressed formally with a BCCI logo and Under-19 embedded on their coats. Mohammad Kaif, Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh were the part of 1998 India U-19 squad that failed to win the World Cup that year.

(IMAGE: MOHAMMAD KAIF / TWITTER/ INSTAGRAM)