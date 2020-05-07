MS Dhoni Has Supreme Fitness Levels To Make India Comeback: Suniel Shetty

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty believes former India captain MS Dhoni will return to the team in style due to his fitness and skills behind the stumps. The wicketkeeper-batsman's future has been under speculation ever since the CSK captain opted for a sabbatical. MS Dhoni last featured for Team India at the 2019 Cricket World Cup and was gearing up to lead CSK in the now-postponed IPL 2020.

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty backs CSK's MS Dhoni to make a comeback for the T20 World Cup

Speaking to former cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra, Suniel Shetty believes MS Dhoni will make a comeback to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. The Hera Pheri star is amongst the most respected personalities in the film industry and is an avid cricket fan. The 58-year-old was also the captain of Celebrity Cricket League franchise Mumbai Heroes and joined in with Aakash Chopra in selecting his ideal India XI for the T20 World Cup.

Suniel Shetty's top 4 consisted of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer while he proceeded to pick MS Dhoni over the likes of Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant. On his selection, Shetty said that he feels Dhoni will make a strong comeback and is preparing to be a part of the team. The actor predicted that the CSK skipper will score heavily whenever the IPL takes place.

Suniel Shetty wants more chances for IPL star Sanju Samson

While Suniel Shetty picked MS Dhoni over Sanju Samson, the Bollywood star wants more chances being given to the Kerala batsman for him to showcase his talent. On Rishabh Pant, Shetty believes that the Delhi Capitals star is supremely talented but needs to lose 4-5 kgs. He added there's a difference in movement between the two as far as health and wellness are considered.

Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson are both competing for the vacant wicketkeeper's spot keeping in mind MS Dhoni's sabbatical from the team. MS Dhoni last played international cricket in the semi-final loss against New Zealand and the IPL 2020 was supposedly his launchpad for his T20 World Cup squad selection.

