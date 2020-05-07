David Warner Snubs Ex-Aus Teammate Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh In All-time IPL XI

Australian opening batsman David Warner is one of the most prominent figures from his country in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-hander joined Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2014 and was appointed as their captain in 2015. Nicknamed ‘The Reverend’, David Warner is the only cricketer in the history of the tournament to win the coveted Orange Cap on three occasions.

SRH star David Warner excludes his ex-Australian teammate from his all-time IPL XI

David Warner was recently involved in an interview on Cricbuzz with Harsha Bhogle. In the interview, the attacking batsman was asked to name his all-time IPL XI. While cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Starc found themselves in David Warner’s XI, he chose to exclude the likes of IPL veterans Yuvraj Singh, Shane Watson and Lasith Malinga.

David Warner’s all-time IPL XI

For starters, David Warner picked himself to open alongside Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) veteran Suresh Raina come into bat at the No.3 and No.4 spots respectively. Big-hitting all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Glenn Maxwell occupy the No.5 and No.6 positions while wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni comes into bat at No.7. Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashish Nehra and any one of the two between Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal makes up for the tail.

Shane Watson and Yuvraj Singh's exclusions come as a surprise since the former has been Warner's teammate at Australia and has also won the IPL title and MVP award twice each respectively. On the other hand, Yuvraj Singh was with SRH and played a crucial hand in the team's only IPL title win in 2016.

Yuvraj Singh and Shane Watson in IPL

One of the masters of the T20 format, Yuvraj Singh was part of the Mumbai Indians line-up that won the 2019 edition of IPL. In all, Yuvraj Singh has played 132 IPL matches across all seasons to score 2,750 runs and bag 36 wickets including two match-winning hat-tricks in 2009.

Meanwhile, David Warner’s ex-Australian teammate and current CSK star Shane Watson is another impactful force in the history of the tournament. Watson has been a potent weapon in MS Dhoni’s arsenal in his star-studded CSK line-up since 2018. The burly Australian was also adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ in CSK’s title clash of the 2018 edition.

