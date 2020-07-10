Yuvraj Singh Posts Workout Video, Hazel Keech And Mohammad Kaif Troll Cricketer For It

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is a fun-loving personality. The southpaw is renowned for his ability to make witty statements or comments. Yuvraj Singh is often seen commenting on his colleagues' posts, which cracks a lot of people up. However, this time, Yuvraj Singh was on the receiving end as his close friend Mohammad Kaif trolled him on his latest workout video. Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech also decided to have fun at the expense of her husband.

Mohammad Kaif and Hazel Keech troll Yuvraj Singh over his new work out video

Yuvraj Singh retired from international cricket last year but the 38-year-old makes sure he stays fit by regularly hitting the gym. On Thursday, Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram where he uploaded a compilation video of his workout routine in the gym. As soon as Yuvraj Singh posted the video, his fans started lauding him for dedicating his time to maintain his fitness.

However, Mohammad Kaif went on to troll Yuvraj Singh on his workout video. Mohammad Kaif, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2018, replied to Yuvraj’s video and wrote, “Bhai Ab tum fitness challenge bhejo mere liye.” Hazel Keech also took the opportunity to make fun of her husband. Hazel Keech commented, “Oh man! I’m not happy about being in the background.” Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech tied the knot on November 30, 2016 and have given relationship goals to many.

Yuvraj Singh's comment on Rohit Sharma's latest Instagram post leaves everyone in splits

Recently, Rohit Sharma shared a picture with wife Ritika Sajdeh on Instagram where the endearing couple can be seen spending some quality time with each other. Rohit Sharma captioned the photo “Always hold on to what you love”. As soon as Rohit Sharma posted the picture, fans started flooding the comments section and expressed their love for the couple.

However, one comment that left everyone in splits was made by Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj Singh came up with a hysterical response to Rohit Sharma's post as he commented, “I love your cheeks can I hold on to them”, leaving one and all in stitches.

