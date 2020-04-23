Mohammad Kaif Reveals Ignoring BIG Sourav Ganguly Instruction During Natwest 2002 Final

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has was considered as the one of best fielders in the Indian side led by Sourav Ganguly in the early 2000s. Apart from his fielding, he is also remembered for his match-winning performance during the 2002 Natwest series final between India and England, which was played at Lord’s. Chasing 326 to win in the final, the Sourav Ganguly-led Indian team were in deep trouble at 145-5 at the halfway stage. But Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif produced a brilliant partnership to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Nasser Hussain's England side.

Mohammad Kaif reveals what Sourav Ganguly told him from Lord's balcony

With half of the side back into the pavilion, Kaif and Yuvraj started to build a partnership in order to bring the run chase back on track. While Yuvraj made his intentions clear by attacking England's bowlers, Mohammad Kaif decided to hold fort at the other end. With the required run rate increasing, India captain Sourav Ganguly started screaming from the pavilion, asking Kaif to give Yuvraj more strike.

Amidst the India lockdown, both Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif had a live Instagram chat in which Kaif recalled the entire episode -

Mohammad Kaif: I remember Dada was screaming 'Take a single, take a single, give strike to Yuvraj!'

Yuvraj Singh: Dada asked you to give me a strike. He kept screaming, take a single, take a single. And what did you do on the next ball?

Mohammad Kaif: I got a short ball on the next ball. I had a knack of hitting a pull shot on short deliveries at the time, so I smacked a pull shot and it went for a six.

Yuvraj Singh: What did you do afterwards you hit a six? You came to me, gave me a punch and said ‘Hum bhi khelne aaye hain!’ (both laugh). Dada went quiet after that. He realised Kaif can also hit sixes.

Mohammad Kaif: (laughing) “I remember someone was ready to bring out water as Dada wanted to send instructions to me to run a single. But then after that six, no one came. Dada was like ‘sab jahan ho wahin baithe raho!' (Everyone stays where they are).

Sourav Ganguly's shirtless celebration at Lords

While chasing 326 runs for victory, Sourav Ganguly put on a century stand for the first wicket with Virender Sehwag before he was dismissed for 60 runs. While Yuvraj Singh played a match-winning knock of 69 runs, Mohmmad Kaif remained unbeaten on 87 in 75 balls, which included 2 sixes and 6 fours. India chased down the mammoth total with 2 wickets remaining.

After the final runs were scored, Sourav Ganguly removed and waved his jersey on Lord’s balcony to celebrate the win - a moment which will remain in the minds of every Indian cricketing fan forever. The skipper had later revealed that he did it to level things up withh England's Andrew Flintoff, who had celebrated in a similar manner after England's victory in Mumbai during their tour of India a few months prior to that final.