Prithvi Shaw Joins PUBG Bandwagon: Delhi Capitals Star Reveals Lockdown Routine And More

In wake of the coronavirus-induced India lockdown, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently postponed the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season until further notice. Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was slated to represent Delhi Capitals in the tournament on their opening match against Kings XI Punjab on March 30. However, just like any other responsible Indian citizen, Prithvi Shaw continues to remain indoors during the India lockdown.

Also Read | Deepak Chahar Spills Beans Over IPL CSK Skipper MS Dhoni's PUBG Skills

Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw reveals his lockdown routine

In an interview with the Press Trust Of India, Prithvi Shaw revealed his lockdown routines at home and reflected his time away from the game while serving a doping ban. When asked about how he is spending time during the nationwide lockdown, Shaw said that he has been maintaining his fitness levels through working out indoors and by practising shadow batting. Shaw added that he has also been helping his father in the kitchen and is trying to learn a few new things along the way.

The talented 20-year old Prithvi Shaw also admitted to playing PUBG from time to time. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (or PUBG) is a popular online multiplayer game and the cricketer seems to have taken a liking to it.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Tournament Moved To Online Mode Over Coronavirus Concerns

Prithvi Shaw reflects his time away from the game

In July 2019, Prithvi Shaw was banned by the BCCI for 'inadvertently' taking a prohibited substance. His ban lasted till November 2019 and he described his time away from the game as 'torture' for him. While interacting with fans on an Instagram Live session with the Delhi Capitals franchise, the batsman admitted that his time away made him “hungrier” for runs on his comeback.

Also Read | How To Change Name In PUBG? - A Simple Step-by-step Guide For You

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw in the IPL 2020

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, Prithvi Shaw was retained by Delhi Capitals for US$168,240 (₹1.2 crore). He was one of the 12 cricketers retained by the franchise from the previous edition. The right-handed batsman joined Delhi Capitals for the 2018 edition of IPL and has remained a part of the side since then.

Also Read | Rapper Badshah Reveals His Newfound Love For Mobile Game PUBG, Shares Quirky Post

Also Read | PUBG MOBILE Brings New Arctic Mode In Vikendi On April 16: Here's How You Can Survive It