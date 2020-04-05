'Heartwarming': Yuvraj Singh Hails Policemen For Sharing Food With Man Amid Lockdown

Amid the stern situation of coronavirus pandemic, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took it to Twitter to hail the policemen who were spotted sharing their food with those in need. Touched by their act, Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and stated that it was heartwarming to the act of humanity by the cops. He further hailed the kindness at this time of crisis.

It’s heartwarming to see such act of humanity shown by these police men. Much respect for their act of kindness during these tough times and for sharing their own food. #StayHomeStaySafe #BeKind pic.twitter.com/etjBv459Xb — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 4, 2020

Yuvraj Singh urges for unity in this day of solidarity

Ahead of PM Modi's '9 pm-9 minutes' appeal, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh appealed everyone to participate in order to show solidarity in the battle against coronavirus. This comes at the backdrop of the appeal by PM Modi to switch off the lights at 9 pm on April 5 and light a lamp, candle or flashlights for 9 minutes to showcase unity in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj also stated that on this day of solidarity, he will be pledging Rs. 50 lakhs to the PM CARES fund.

We are stronger when we stand united.



I will be lighting a candle tonight at 9pm for 9 minutes. Are you with me?



On this great day of solidarity, I pledge Rs. 50 Lakhs to the #PMCaresFunds. Please do your bit too!@narendramodi#9pm9minutes #IndiaFightsCorona — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 5, 2020

Earlier, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also urged the countrymen to unite on the occasion to show solidarity with the COVID warriors of the nation.

