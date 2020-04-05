The Debate
'Heartwarming': Yuvraj Singh Hails Policemen For Sharing Food With Man Amid Lockdown

Cricket News

Amid the stern situation of coronavirus pandemic, Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram to hail the policemen who were spotted sharing their food.

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Yuvraj Singh

Amid the stern situation of coronavirus pandemic, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took it to Twitter to hail the policemen who were spotted sharing their food with those in need. Touched by their act, Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and stated that it was heartwarming to the act of humanity by the cops. He further hailed the kindness at this time of crisis.

 

READ: Rohit Sharma urges India to 'light to fight' COVID-19, calls it a must-win test

READ: Sachin Tendulkar shares his reasons as he counts down to PM Modi's '9pm-9 mins' Covid call

Yuvraj Singh urges for unity in this day of solidarity

Ahead of PM Modi's '9 pm-9 minutes' appeal, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh appealed everyone to participate in order to show solidarity in the battle against coronavirus. This comes at the backdrop of the appeal by PM Modi to switch off the lights at 9 pm on April 5 and light a lamp, candle or flashlights for 9 minutes to showcase unity in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

 Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj also stated that on this day of solidarity, he will be pledging Rs. 50 lakhs to the PM CARES fund.

 

Earlier, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also urged the countrymen to unite on the occasion to show solidarity with the COVID warriors of the nation.

READ: Harbhajan fires '3 or 4?' optical illusion; 'Sehwag doesn't want to run 3,' comes answer

READ: It was Sachin! Tendulkar reveals it was he who prompted MS Dhoni's WC2011 batting switch

First Published:
