Mohammad Kaif Reveals MS Dhoni's Odd Habits That Do Not Stop Him From Being Very Fit

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif is widely renowned as one of India's greatest fielders of all-time. Mohammad Kaif came into the limelight when he led the India U-19 team to a World Cup victory in 2000. The right-handed batsman made his India debut soon after that. He became a regular feature in the national team in the early 2000s.

Mohammad Kaif names MS Dhoni fastest runner in world cricket

Recently, Mohammad Kaif made a huge claim about MS Dhoni saying that the former India captain is the fastest runner between the wickets in world cricket despite being in the wrong side of the 30s. Mohammad Kaif spoke about MS Dhoni's fitness recently in an Instagram live session. The former India batsman revealed his admiration towards MS Dhoni's fitness, despite the wicketkeeper's odd eating habits.

In the live Instagram session, Mohammad Kaif recalled playing days with MS Dhoni and how the latter used to run between the wickets. Mohammad Kaif said that he still remembers the times when he ran with MS Dhoni between the wickets. Mohammad Kaif said that the kind of pace and intensity with which MS Dhoni ran and continues run is unbelievable.

Mohammad Kaif went on to say that according to him, MS Dhoni is the fastest runner between the wickets in the world. Mohammad Kaif added he was shocked to see the fact that despite Dhoni often gorging on butter chicken and biryani and being averse to going to the gym, he continues to be exceptionally fit. The former India captain is also said to not be a huge fan of training drills except for wicketkeeping itself.

Mohammad Kaif asks KL Rahul to be used as a backup, still believes in MS Dhoni

As reported by ANI, Mohammad Kaif recently commented on India's wicketkeeper dilemma, insisting that MS Dhoni should not be overlooked or judged only on the basis of his IPL 2020 form. Mohammad Kaif explained that the experience that Dhoni carries is way too valuable for him to be judged by his poor performances. Kaif believed that Dhoni can be an asset to Team India and the 38-year-old still packs a punch. Mohammad Kaif maintained that Dhoni could be vital to Team India at the upcoming T20 World Cup at Australia.

IMAGE COURTESY: MOHAMMAD KAIF INSTAGRAM