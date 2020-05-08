Virat Kohli Claims 'magic Will Go Missing' If Cricket Is Played Behind Closed Doors

The cricketing activities all across the world have come to a standstill in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Several bilateral series as well as the much-awaited IPL 2020 were either postponed or called off. There have been several cricketers as well as fans who have seconded the prospect of playing matches in front of empty stands.

Virat Kohli opens up on prospect of playing inside empty stadiums

Now, India skipper Virat Kohli has also given his opinion on the same. Virat Kohli believes cricket in empty stadiums is a real possibility in the post-coronavirus world. He isn't sure about how it would affect the intensity of the players but he is sure that the magic would certainly go missing.

Cricket boards from all over the world are ruminating about conducting matches in empty stadiums in order to resume sporting action at the earliest. Speculations are rife that the T20 World Cup, which is set to be played in Australia later this year, could also be conducted in empty stadiums due to the coronavirus outbreak.

While speaking on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected, Virat Kohli said playing in empty stadiums is quite a possible situation. He added that he doesn't know how everyone is going to take that because they all are used to playing in front of so many passionate fans. Virat Kohli was sure that the games will be played at a very good intensity but that feeling of the crowd connecting with the players and the tension of the game where everyone goes through it in the stadium, those emotions are very difficult to recreate.

Virat Kohli said that the show must gol on, but he doubts that the players will feel that magic happening inside because of the atmosphere that is created. He added that they will play sports how it is supposed to be played, but those magical moments will be difficult to come by.

Recently, cricketers like Ben Stokes, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler and Pat Cummins have seconded the prospect of playing behind closed doors. However, former Australia captain Allan Border has said it would be unbelievable to host a World Cup without spectators. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and some other cricketers also expressed their concerns about playing inside empty stadiums.

IMAGE COURTESY: IPLT20.COM