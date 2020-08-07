Mohammad Kaif Tweeted Message Of 'love And Unity' As PM Modi Performed Bhoomi Pujan

While PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter to share his views on the historic event. In a heartwarming tweet, the legendary fielder gave an important message of ‘seeing goodness in everyone’.

Kaif recalled his childhood days and revealed that he ‘loved watching Ramlila’. He even pointed out that ‘agents of hate’ shouldn’t come between love and unity.

Growing up in Allahabad,a city with Ganga-Jamuna culture,I loved watching Ramlila-a tale of compassion,co-exsistence,honour and dignity.Lord Ram saw goodness in everyone and our conduct should reflect his legacy.Don’t allow the agents of hate to come in the way of love and unity. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 5, 2020

Ram Mandir ‘Bhoomi pujan’

Eight months after the Supreme Court verdict paving the way for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the temple on Wednesday. He arrived at the site after offering prayers at the Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya. PM Modi called the day as an "emotional moment" for the country and added that "every heart is illuminated today”.

In the Bhoomi Pujan, nine bricks sent by devotees from across the world were laid for the temple in Ayodhya as a groundbreaking ceremony was held at Ram Janmabhoomi. Notably, soil from more than 2,000 pilgrimage sites and water from more than 100 sacred rivers were used in the rituals.

