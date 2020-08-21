Mohammad Nabi Smashes Rashid Khan In SRH Battle Ahead Of CPL 2020; Watch Video

St Lucia Zouks registered their first win of the CPL 2020 season as they beat Barbados Tridents by seven wickets in a rain-hit game. With the victory, Daren Sammy’s men climbed to the third spot on the CPL 2020 points table. Barbados Tridents, however, failed to build on their earlier victory as they ended the day at the fifth spot. The CPL 2020 match also saw an interesting encounter between Afghanistan and SRH teammates Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan.

CPL 2020 match summary

Batting first, the Barbados Tridents didn’t get to play their 20 overs as rain played spoilsport. However, courtesy of useful contributions from captain Jason Holder and opener Johnson Charles, the Barbados Tridents scored 131/7 in 18.1 overs. Mohammad Nabi, Roston Chase and Scott Kuggeleijn made handy contributions with the ball as they consistently picked up wickets.

In the second innings, however, the DLS method came to the rescue of St Lucia Zouks, with the team being asked to chase down 47 runs from five overs. They managed to chase that easily, with some quickfire stroke-making from Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher and Mohammad Nabi guiding the side to victory.

Mohammad Nabi gets on top of Rashid Khan in unique SRH battle

Another interesting matchup throughout the CPL 2020 match was of one between Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. Both the cricketers play together for the Afghanistan team and even share the same IPL jersey while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). While Rashid Khan has had a strong start to the CPL 2020 with both the bat and the ball, he struggled against Mohammad Nabi in this game.

In the first innings, Mohammad Nabi emerged victorious as he finished with impressive figures of 4-0-19-1. Rashid Khan didn’t get a chance to bat in the first innings but came up against his SRH teammate in the second innings.

Mohammad Nabi wins the Googly magic moment as he takes on Rashid Khan #CPL20 #SLZvBT #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/QXDnXJpcXr — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 20, 2020

The SRH leggie was given the crucial second last over when the equation read 18 needed off 12 balls. However, Mohammad Nabi got the better of his SRH teammate. The batsman picked up Rashid Khan’s first delivery from outside off and muscled it over long-on for a six. The second delivery bore a similar result, with Mohammad Nabi again smacking Rashid Khan’s delivery for four. While Rashid Khan had the last laugh as he dismissed Mohammad Nabi on his third delivery of the over, the damage was already done as Andre Fletcher helped guide the St Lucia Zouks to a victory.

Rashid Khan had a game to forget as he couldn’t help his side to a victory while he also conceded 24 runs in his two overs. On the other hand, his SRH teammate Mohammad Nabi was awarded the Player of the Match for his all-round performance. It will be interesting to see how the two Afghan cricketers fare when they play for SRH together in the IPL 2020 this year.

Image Courtesy: twitter/cpl