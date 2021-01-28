Mohammad Rizwan Ends Dean Elgar's Valiant Innings With Great Reflexes Behind The Stumps

Mohammad Rizwan's great presence of mind behind the stumps helped Pakistan in breaking an opening partnership that threatened to make a tremendous impact on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test match at National Stadium, Karachi.

'Mohammad Rizwan, you beauty!'

This happened during the 17th over of South Africa's second innings that was bowled by leg-spinner Yasir Shah. The visitors' scorecard read 48/0 and Pakistan needed something special to make a comeback at that stage and that is what Rizwan exactly did for his side. On the very first delivery, the leggie had bowled one outside the off-stump as opener Dean Elgar looked to sweep the ball by playing it across the off-side.

However, he failed to time the ball well as it made contact with his gloves and rose a little bit. At one point, it appeared as if the ball will end up landing just a few yards near the batsman but, an alert Mohammad Rizwan had other ideas as he dived forward and ended up completing a brilliant catch. There was a huge appeal from Pak players as the on-field umpire raised his index finger instantly. A surprised Elgar had to take a long walk back to the pavilion for 29 runs to his name off 45 deliveries that included four boundaries.

The video of Rizwan's brilliant catch was posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Even some of the fans came forward and lauded the young stumper for making a nearly impossible catch look really easy. Here are some of the reactions.

that was one of the brilliant catches ever taken by a wicket keeper. 👌 — Rohit Sharma Fan (@IamRo45sFan) January 28, 2021

Brilliant, this guy has always something sepcial#RizSuperWan#RizSuperMan — Umair khan (@merijhonson1) January 28, 2021

Superb 🕺🤗 — Aaqib 17🍁 (@realaaqib17) January 28, 2021

stunning catch by @iMRizwanPak ❤❤ — Uزair afرidi (@uzairafrid721) January 28, 2021

READ: Harsha Bhogle Congratulates Kagiso Rabada For Getting To 200 Test Scalps 'this Rapidly'

Who will gain the upper hand on Day 4?

Pakistan managed to get a 158-run first-innings lead in reply to South Africa's 220 riding on an outstanding century by middle-order batsman Fawad Alam (109) after the hosts were reduced to 27/4.

READ: Hardik Pandya Takes Son Along To Chennai, Wins Fans Over By Calling It His 'First Flight'

The Proteas in their second innings have already lost their top-order and were 187/4 with a lead of 29 runs at stumps on Day 3. All eyes will be on the middle-order duo of skipper Quinton de Kock (yet to get off the mark) and Keshav Maharaj (2*) as the visitors look to post a challenging total on the board when they resume their innings on Day 4.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will be hoping to run through South Africa's middle and lower order batsmen so that they end up chasing a manageable total and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

READ: Suresh Raina Looks To Get Into The Groove Ahead Of IPL 2021 By Tireless Workout

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.