Harsha Bhogle Congratulates Kagiso Rabada For Getting To 200 Test Scalps 'this Rapidly'

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle came forward to congratulate South Africa's premier pacer Kagiso Rabada after he registered his 200th Test scalp in the ongoing first Test against Pakistan at National Stadium, Karachi. KG Rabada achieved this feat on Day 3 of the contest.

'Brilliant achievement': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' termed Rabada's 200th wicket in red-ball cricket as a 'brilliant achievement' and at the same time lauded the youngster for getting them this rapidly.

The versatile cricket pundit concluded by mentioning that the tall speedster is one of the modern greats but has a lot of work ahead of him for South Africa.

Brilliant achievement from @KagisoRabada25 to get to 200 wickets this rapidly. He is one of our modern greats but has a lot of work ahead of him for SA. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 28, 2021

Kagiso Rabada breaks countryman Dale Steyn's record

The Proteas quickie dismissed Hasan Ali on Day 3 of the Karachi Test match to claim his 200th Test wicket. He finished with figures of 3-70 off 27 overs and he was ably supported by fellow pacers Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi with two wickets each.

Meanwhile, the 2014 ICC U-19 World Cup winner managed to pick up his 200th scalp in the longest format in just the 44th match of his Test career. In doing so, he became the seventh quickest fast bowler in the world to get to the milestone. Pakistan’s Yasir Shah, who is a leg-spinner, leads the pack as he reached his 200 wickets in just his 33rd match.

Remarkably, Kagiso Rabada is now an owner of a rare world record among bowlers with 200 or more Test wickets. With a strike-rate of 40.8, the right-arm fast bowler has the best strike-rate in the history of Test bowlers with a 200-wicket cut-off. He broke the record of countryman as well as former Proteas pace icon Dale Steyn, who held a bowling strike-rate of 42.3 while collecting 439 wickets across his 93 matches.

