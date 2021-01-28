Hardik Pandya Takes Son Along To Chennai, Wins Fans Over By Calling It His 'First Flight'

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has been selected among an 18-member squad by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for India's home Test series against England. The upcoming set of matches will mark Pandya’s return to the Test podium for the first time since September 2018, when he played against England at Southampton. The star all-rounder has already taken a flight to Chennai (the venue for the 1st Test) and he can be seen accompanied by a ‘special little’ guest with him.

Hardik Pandya's son takes ‘first flight’

My boy’s first flight ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RMX9dMIyoe — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 28, 2021

India vs England: Hardik Pandya travels with son to join team

On Thursday, January 28, Hardik Pandya took to his social media accounts to share a picture of himself along with his son travelling to Chennai ahead of the commencement of the Test series against England. In the caption, the all-rounder wrote: “my boy’s first flight”.

Fans of the cricketer were left smitten over his post as they took to the micro-blogging site to express their admiration for Pandya Junior. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Hardik Pandya’s post on Twitter.

The lil Pandya looks more pumped up than you for the ride. Always good to see you two❤️❤️

Hardik Pandya's son with Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic is a Serbian dancer and a Bollywood actress. While she got engaged to Hardik Pandya on January 1 earlier this year, the two got married sometime in May, i.e. during the coronavirus-induced lockdown phase in India. On July 30, the couple had a son whom they named Agastya. Here is a look at some of the pictures shared by both Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic of their son during the Dream11 IPL 2020 run.

A look at India squad for England Tests 2021

Both India and England will collide in a four-match Test series from February 5 onwards. Several English players, including star-attraction Ben Stokes, have already landed in India for the series. The first two matches will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the final two Tests will be hosted at the newly-renovated Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here is a look at the Indian squad ahead of the much-awaited contests.

India squad for England Tests 2021

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya (VC), KL Rahul, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

