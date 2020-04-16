Mohammad Shami Says MS Dhoni Motivated Him Despite Being Injured In 2015 World Cup

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami had a memorable 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand where he ended up picking 17 wickets from seven matches in the tournament. He ended the tournament as India''s second-best bowler behind Umesh Yadav (who picked up 18 wickets). But despite his tremendous effort, Team India fell short losing to co-hosts Australia in the semi-final in Sydney. On Wednesday, Mohammad Shami during an interaction with former India pacer Irfan Pathan on Instagram during the India lockdown, revealed that he played the whole tournament with a fractured knee.

Mohammad Shami opens up about knee injury

During an Instagram chat with Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Shami revealed that he broke his knee in the first match of the tournament and his thighs and knees had been swollen as well. The Bengal revealed that the doctors had to take out fluids every day and he had to take three painkillers. The 29-year-old further said that he was not able to walk properly due to knee injury in the 2015 World Cup but physio Nitin Patel gave him confidence, which helped him complete the tournament. Shami said that his knee needed an operation, but he was been told if he can bear the pain, then he can play the whole World Cup.

Mohammad Shami reveals what MS Dhoni told him during World Cup semi-final

During the conversation, Shami revealed that before the semi-final match against Australia, he had told the team management that the pain was unbearable, but MS Dhoni and the team management kept confidence in his abilities. Shami said that after giving away just 13 runs in his opening spell, he told MS Dhoni that he cannot bowl any longer. But MS Dhoni persuaded him by saying that he cannot go to part-time bowlers and asked him to not give away more than 60 runs. The pacer also praised former skipper MS Dhoni and said that he kept faith in him and motivated him during the toughest phase of his career.

After winning the toss, Australia decided to bat first in the second semi-final match at Sydney Cricket Ground. Steve Smith scored a century batting at No.3 to help Australia post 328-7 in 50 overs. Chasing 329 for victory, India were eventually bundled out at 233 as James Faulkner claimed three wickets. Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Johnson bagged two wickets each.

Mohammad Shami last featured in the two-match Test series against New Zealand, part of the ICC World Test Championship, which India lost by 0-2. He bagged five wickets in the series.

IPL 2020: Mohammad Shami's stint with Kings XI Punjab

Mohammad Shami was due to play for Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 was scheduled to begin on March 29, but was postponed to April 15 due to coronavirus. Recently, a report emerged that the BCCI has shelved the tournament for the time being after the government decided to extend India lockdown till May 3. Mohammad Shami was snapped up by Kings XI last season and he performed really well by picking up 19 wickets in 14 matches last season, ending up as the leading wicket-taker for KXIP.