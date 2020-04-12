Mohammad Shami Reveals How He Is Spending Time Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Read Here

Mohammad Shami has revealed what he is up to while being quarantined at home due to the deadly COVD-19 that has made a huge impact all over the world. While the other cricketers are interacting with fans and other fellow cricketers on social media, Shami has come up with another way of keeping himself engaged during the nationwide lockdown.

READ: IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals & Sunrisers Hyderbad engage in an off-field competition

'Using this time to spend time with my loved ones': Shami

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Indian pacer had posted an image of himself with his niece (brother's daughter) Aamirah and went on to say that he is using this time to spend time with his loved ones. The speedster then urged one and all stay home and stay safe.

Meet Aamirah - my brother's daughter 👶🏻 Using this time to spend time with my loved ones 💙 Stay Home 🏡 Stay Safe 🤗 pic.twitter.com/OhHXKU5hwC — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) April 12, 2020

Mohammad Shami was retained by the Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2020. However, the tournament that was supposed to get underway on March 29 has tentatively been postponed to April 15 due to the global pandemic. Meanwhile, the bilateral ODI series between India and South Africa have also been rescheduled at a later date.

READ: On this day in 2004, Brian Lara scored an unbeaten 400; fans hail 'extraordinary knock'

IPL in September?

As per reports earlier, the stakeholders are looking at the September-November window later this year to make the IPL 2020 season happen. The organisers are keen on having a go at this plan even if it’s a short season without foreign players. If IPL 2020 indeed takes place without overseas players, there are fears that the tournament may lose its charm.

According to a BCCI official, it would be exactly like another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy if the foreign cricketers don’t play their trade-in IPL 2020. However, the IPL officials are still optimistic and are hopeful that the presence of top India stars at the IPL 2020 will be enough to attract the fans to the stadiums.

READ: Kris Srikkanth on the similarity he sees between legendary Kapil Dev and Virat Kohli

READ: Aakash Chopra says Sourav Ganguly's era is superior to MS Dhoni's, justifies his reason

(Photo: AP)