Mohammad Shami Reveals Coming To Unconscious UP Migrant Labourer's Rescue With Food

The extended India lockdown till May 3 has been affecting the lives of daily wage labourers as they are currently struggling to fulfill their basic needs due to lack of work. With no job opportunities, the daily wage labourers are making a move from their current location and walking all the way back to their respective homes despite the government urging them not to do so. Amidst all these chaos during the India lockdown, Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami revealed how he helped a migrating worker during such testing times.

Mohammad Shami provides food to migrating workers

On Tuesday, Mohammad Shami was involved in a live chat on Instagram where he interacted with his teammate and Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. During the interaction, Mohammad Shami opened up about an incident where a labourer travelling from Rajasthan to Bihar fainted near his house.

While revealing details about the incident , Mohammad Shami told Chahal that he saw him the labourer fainting from the CCTV camera at his place. Shami said that he lent a helping hand to the worker and provided him food. He also added that he is trying to help many of them as much as he could during the India lockdown. He further said that migrant workers are really struggling to make ends meet during coronavirus and since his house is near the highway, he is able to see people having a tough time and feels like doing as much as possible for them.

IPL 2020 postponed amid India lockdown

The coronavirus outbreak has not only affected the sporting calendar, but also the IPL 2020 which was scheduled to start on March 29 but was later moved to April 15. In the recent development, the BCCI decided to postponed IPL 2020 indefinitely after PM Narendra Modi extended the India lockdown to May 3 due to growing number of cases of coronavirus in the country. This is the second time that the IPL 2020 has been postponed due to coronavirus.

Mohammad Shami was due to play for Kings XI Punjab team in the IPL 2020. Mohammad Shami was snapped up by Kings XI last season and he performed really well by picking up 19 wickets in 14 matches last season. Mohammad Shami's effort last season saw become the leading wicket-taker for KXIP.