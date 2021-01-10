Mohammad Shami Slams Racism Faced By Siraj & Bumrah At SCG, Calls For 'strict Action'

After frontline pacer, Mohammed Siraj was once again subjected to racial abuse at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Day 4 of the 3rd ongoing Test between India and Australia, pacer Mohammad Shami condemned the repeated incidents, remarking that there was 'no place for racism in today's world.' Shami also called for 'strict action' against all those who had misbehaved from the boundary lines. Earlier today, a group of people were removed from the stands, and play was suspended for 10 minutes after Siraj alerted the umpire of rowdy racist spectators who were hurling abuses at him from the stands.

Disappointing to see that my teammates were subjected to racial abuse repeatedly in Sydney. There is no place for racism in today’s world and it is not acceptable. I hope that strict action is taken against those who misbehaved. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pKZA9Y0gfv — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) January 10, 2021

Siraj and Bumrah racially abused

Team India's frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj have been subjected to constant racial abuse by the Australian crowd on the second, third and fourth day's play in the ongoing third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajiv Shukla condemning the incidents has asked the Australian Board (Cricket Australia) to take cognizance. The reigning BCCI VP has also asked the governing body of world cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC), to act on this issue.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official in the know of developments said that the Indian cricket board stands with the boys as such behaviour is "unacceptable". "The tour has surely turned sour and the last thing you expect in a civilized society is racial abuse. The ICC (International Cricket Council) and Cricket Australia need to be very responsive to this as the possible alternatives are not very pleasant for cricket, especially during the present circumstances. The Sydney Test has now become an acid test for CA interim CEO Nick Hockley and we are in complete solidarity with our boys. Racial abuse is unacceptable," the official explained.

Following the incident on Sunday, Cricket Australia issued a statement reaffirming their 'zero tolerance' policy towards discriminatory behaviour. The board also launched an investigation parallel with the New South Wales police to probe the incident. They also 'unreservedly' apologized to the Indian team.

We have launched an investigation in parallel with NSW Police following a crowd incident at the SCG today. Full statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/D7Qu3SenHo — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 10, 2021

