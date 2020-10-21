Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata Vs Bangalore Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi

The Match 39 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Kolkata taking on Bangalore on Wednesday, October 21 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Kolkata vs Bangalore live action will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides are coming on the back of thrilling wins in their last games. While Kolkata beat Hyderabad in the Super Over to chase down a target of three with two balls to spare, Bangalore beat Rajasthan by seven wickets.

This is a crucial fixture for both teams as a win in this fixture will bolster their chances of making it to the playoffs. Ahead of Wednesday's fixture, here is a look at the Kolkata vs Bangalore weather forecast, Kolkata vs Bangalore pitch report and details for the Kolkata vs Bangalore live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Kolkata vs Bangalore weather forecast

The weather during the Kolkata-Bangalore match will be relatively cooler as compared to the last few weeks. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to be around 31°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages (29°C at around 11:00 PM IST). There will also be strong winds blowing during the initial phase of the match.

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 46-67%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Kolkata vs Bangalore match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Kolkata vs Bangalore pitch report

The last match at this venue between Chennai and Rajasthan turned out to be a low-scoring contest. There will be swing with the new ball, which makes fast bowlers lethal on this tricky Abu Dhabi wicket. There is ample spin in the wicket and spinners should look to bowl slow. Batsmen should see off the new ball and get settled at the crease before shifting gears.

The pitch in the last game went on to get better as the game progressed which is why the team winning the toss could look to field first and restrict the opposition to a low total. The average first-innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 164. The teams batting first have won five games while the sides chasing have triumphed on seven occasions. One game has ended in a tie.

Kolkata vs Bangalore live scores and live streaming in India

For the Kolkata vs Bangalore live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday, October 21. For Kolkata vs Bangalore live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Kolkata vs Bangalore live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

