Dwayne Bravo To Miss Rest Of Dream11 IPL 2020 After Groin Injury: Chennai Team CEO

In another massive blow for the MS Dhoni-led Chennai side, Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the Dream11 IPL 2020 with a groin injury. The senior all-rounder suffered an injury during Chennai's match against Delhi on October 17 and was only able to bowl 3 overs out of his 4-over quota. Bravo's exclusion from the side will impair the already languishing Chennai side. Chennai, who started the season as favourites, are currently in last place on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table.

"Bravo seems to have a right groin injury, obviously it was serious enough to keep him from coming back to the field, he's just really disappointed that he was unable to bowl the final over... it'd take a few days or a couple of weeks (to recover)." - @SPFleming7 🦁💛 #Yellove pic.twitter.com/Oo8ekicsXr — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 18, 2020

Dwayne Bravo set to miss out the rest of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season

The first signs that Dwayne Bravo's injury may have meant serious trouble, came when he was not picked to bowl the final over of Chennai vs Delhi game. With Deepak Chahar bowled out in the 8th over, Dhoni's options for the last over were Karn Sharma, Dwayne Bravo, and Ravindra Jadeja. Dhoni left everyone stumped when he made the decision to bowl Jadeja in the final over. After a brilliant penultimate over from Sam Curran, Delhi needed 17 runs off the last over to win.

Axar Patel was the new man in, with Shikhar Dhawan on 100* as Delhi were 5 wickets down. All hope seemed lost, with Delhi steadily going towards their second loss, but some last-minute heroics by Axar Patel saved the day for Delhi. Patel made three 6s in the last over to take his side home. Chennai meanwhile, were left with yet another disappointing loss in a game that should've gone their way. In his interview after the game, Dhoni mentioned that Bravo was not fit and that had forced to make the tactically ill-advised decision of bowling Jadeja.

In a press conference the following day, Chennai's head coach Stephen Fleming said that Bravo would need anywhere from a couple of days to a couple of weeks to recover from the injury. However, it seems that the injury has turned out to be much more serious than anticipated. Bravo did not feature in Chennai's most recent match, against Rajasthan. On Tuesday, Chennai CEO K Viswanathan told PTI that "Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the IPL due to a groin injury."

Dwayne Bravo Dream11 IPL 2020 stats

Bravo has played 6 out of Chennai's 10 matches at the Dream11 IPL 2020. After missing out on the first few matches due to a similar niggle he picked up at the CPL, Bravo has taken six wickets at an economy of 8.57. He is the third player after Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh to leave the team abruptly. It will be a Dream11 IPL first if Chennai do not make it to the playoffs this year and with just 6 points from 10 matches, that scenario is becoming increasingly likely for the three-time champions. Here is the Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule.

