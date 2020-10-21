Shikhar Dhawan's Record Second Hundred In A Row To Create Dream11 IPL History; Watch Video

Delhi's swashbuckling opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has come into his own in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. With scintillating form to support him, the southpaw is leaving no stones unturned to produce effective performances for his franchise. His contribution at the top of the order has been instrumental in the team's successful run in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Shikhar Dhawan back to back hundreds

While the Punjab bowlers were successful in picking up wickets at regular intervals in their encounter against Delhi on Tuesday, Shikhar Dhawan proved his mantle yet again as he powered his side to a decent total. The batsman in the process slammed his second century on the trot in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The left-hander remained unbeaten on 106 from just 61 deliveries. You can watch Shikhar Dhawan's marvellous knock here:

Delhi vs Punjab result

Shreyas Iyer elected to bat first after winning the toss, but their batting line-up collapsed as Punjab bowlers executed their plans intelligently. Shikhar Dhawan emerged as the lone warrior for their side, who helped them post a total of 164 runs in 20 overs. The batsman's record-breaking century went in vain as Punjab batsman chased the target comfortably with one over to spare. Nicholas Pooran's spirited half-century guided his team to victory.

Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for his blistering knock. Punjab jumped on to the fifth position in the standings with 8 points to their name after winning the duel. Whereas Delhi continue to be the table toppers with 14 points despite their loss to Punjab.

Shikhar Dhawan Dream11 IPL stats

The Delhi batsman has a history of stellar performances in the league. Having featured in 169 matches throughout the year, the cricketer has amassed 3,981 runs at a decent strike-rate of 126.70. Dhawan has been in exceptional touch in Dream11 IPL 2020 and is placed at the second spot in the list of top run-getters of the season with 465 runs in 10 matches. The batsman's strike-rate has also seen a significant surge in this edition as he is scoring runs at close to 150. Dhawan has two fifties and two hundreds to his name in the season.

Image source: IPL Twitter

