Mohammed Kaif Backs India To Win World Cup But Highlights Major Concern Regarding Kohli

India is set to host the ODI World Cup once again after their triumphant victory in the 2011 edition. Their campaign will commence with a match against Australia in Chennai on October 8, with hopes of ending their ICC title drought since 2013 by clinching the trophy this year in front of the home fans. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place across ten venues in the country from October 5 to November 19.

3 things you need to know

India has not won a single ICC trophy since MS Dhoni stepped down as captain

This will be the first ODI World Cup under the leadership of Rohit Sharma

India will play 9 matches in the league stage of the World Cup 2023

Also Read: ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Netherlands Qualify For The WC In India, Beat Scotland

Mohammed Kaif opens up on India's chances at the World Cup

Mohammad Kaif expressed his optimism about India's chances of winning the 2023 World Cup on home soil during an interview on 'Virtual Encounters' on DD India. Kaif highlighted the advantage of playing at home, emphasizing that India is well-acquainted with the conditions, giving them an edge over other teams. He also noted the potential impact of spinners in the tournament, further boosting India's prospects. Kaif firmly believed that India possesses the necessary talent to emerge as champions.

However, Kaif acknowledged that the performance of senior batsmen, particularly Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, will play a pivotal role in India's success. He emphasized the importance of their readiness in terms of fitness and form. Kaif expressed confidence in the team's bowling prowess, but he emphasized that a strong batting display is essential for India to establish themselves as a formidable side.

India's prospects are highly favorable due to the advantage of playing on home ground, giving us superior knowledge of the playing conditions compared to other teams. The potential impact of spinners is expected to be significant, offering us an edge. Furthermore, our team comprises capable players who possess the potential to clinch victory in the tournament.

India may face challenges in ensuring the readiness of all senior players in terms of fitness and form, which will be crucial. However, the bowling department appears to be in good shape. Our batting performance will be the key determinant of our strength as a team, as a strong batting display will make us a tough team to beat. It is important for senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to step up and deliver match-winning performances.

Also Read: ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Here Are The Final 10 Teams Who Will Play The Tournament In India

Virat & Rohit have a record of failing in big matches

In recent ICC events, India's renowned batting lineup has faced disappointment in crucial matches. Kohli and Sharma will be eager to make amends for their shortcomings in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, which resulted in India's elimination from the tournament. They both failed to make big scores for their side in the crucial match. Not just that, Kohli and Sharma have a track record of failing in knock-out matches or in finals, despite performing well throughout the season.

Image: AP/IPL