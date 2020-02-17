From A Pacer To An Anchor: Mohammed Shami Interviews Navdeep Saini At The Blue Springs

Mohammed Shami, who makes his ball do the talking on the cricket field decided to test his anchoring skills by interviewing his Indian team-mate and fellow pacer Navdeep Saini during their recent visit to the Blue Springs. Usually, the interviews of the players are conducted by wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on his famous segment 'Chahal TV' but since he is not a part of the Test squad, Shami decided to do the honors.

Mohammed Shami turns anchor

In the video, Mohammed Shami first introduces the young speedster, Navdeep Saini, by describing him as a renowned personality and highlighting what he has done recently before proceeding to ask him some questions. He first asked Saini how he felt and how his life has changed after representing India at the highest level.

''First of all, thank you and I am very happy after having reached this level. It is every player's dream to come and play at this level and it was my dream as well which has been fulfilled and I just want to carry on. It was a dream come true for me when I was selected to represent the Indian team. It was something that I had visualized right from the beginning'' said Navdeep Saini.

The Delhi cricketer also mentioned that he was enjoying the team outing at the Blue Springs. At the same time, the pacer also went on to say that he had helped some budding cricketers both financially and by giving them cricket kits. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Watch it right here.

Can Kohli & Co. emulate Test greatness overseas?

The first Test match gets underway at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday i.e. February 21 and the action will commence at 4:00 AM IST. The series-deciding second Test match will then be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch between February 29 and March 4. The Test series will also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship where India are currently on top of the points table. However, it will be interesting to see whether Kohli & Co. can emulate their Test greatness overseas.

