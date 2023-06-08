India and Australia are currently locking horns against each other in the final of the World Test Championship at the Oval.

Australia smashed 327/3 on Day 1 of the match after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to field first. Indian players were seen getting frustrated toward the backend of the day as they failed to break the partnership between Steve Smith and Travis Head. The frustration in the Indian camp was on display at the start of play on Day 2 when Mohammed Siraj conceded back-to-back boundaries to hand Smith his 31st Test century.

As Siraj ran in to deliver the fourth ball of the opening over, Smith backed away pointing to the spider cam, apparently trying to tell that it distracted him. However, Smith's action angered Siraj, who furiously threw his ball at the striker's end. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri called it the frustration of bowling two cônsecutive bad deliveries prior to the above-mentioned incident.

Siraj bowled two half-volleys, which Smith rightfully dispatched for boundaries, securing his 31st Test century in the process.

Also Read: WTC Final, IND Vs AUS Live Score And Updates

WTC Final: India vs Australia

As for the match itself, Australia currently holds the upper hand, having amassed 327/3 on the board at stumps on Day 1. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne provided a solid start at the top of the batting order by scoring 43 and 26 runs respectively. After their dismissal, Head and Smith took over the charge and helped Australia finish with a mammoth total on the board. While Smith finished the day with an unbeaten score of 95, Head scored 145 off 156 balls.

Also Read: IND Vs AUS: India Bowling Coach Reveals Why India Dropped 'champion Bowler' R Ashwin For WTC Final

Smith and Head resumed batting for Australia on Day 2 of the match. Smith reached the century in the first over of the day. Head also managed to score his second-ever Test 150 a few balls later. However, Siraj dismissed Head for 163 off 174 balls in the 92nd over of the match. Mohammed Shami removed Cameron Green for 6 off 7 balls in the 95th over.

Image: Disney+Hotstar