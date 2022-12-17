Mohammed Siraj Sledges Najmul Shanto A Day After Heated Exchange With Litton Das; WATCH

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj got embroiled in another heated exchange, this time with Najmul Shanto, at whom he threw a few words on Day 4 of the ongoing Test match against Bangladesh. Earlier, during Bangladesh's first innings, Siraj had a go at Litton Das, and the video of it went viral on social media. Another video of Siraj gaining traction shows him sledging Shanto after the Bangladesh opener was beaten by his pace.

The incident occurred on Saturday after Bangladesh openers resumed their batting following a decent evening on Day 3 of the match when they denied India even a single wicket. Indian bowlers got frustrated this morning as they were finding it hard the break the opening partnership between Shanto and Zakir Hasan. The frustration led to Siraj firing a few words at Shanto in an attempt to get into his mind, just like he did against Litton Das in Bangladesh's first innings.

The Siraj-Shanto episode pic.twitter.com/JUwFKk7kgg — The Game Changer (@TheGame_26) December 17, 2022

India vs Bangladesh

Shanto and Hasan batted with a lot of purpose as their gritty half-centuries helped Bangladesh reach 119 for no loss at lunch against India on the fourth day of the first Test here on Saturday. The partnership was eventually broken by Umesh Yadav as he dismissed Shanto for 67 off 156 balls. Hasan went on to smash a century before being removed by Ravichandran Ashwin. Four more wickets fell in a quick span of time, reducing Bangladesh to 272 for 6 at stumps on Day 4.

Earlier in the first innings, India amassed a total of 404 runs after batting for 133.5 overs. Cheteshwar Pujara was the highest scorer for India with an individual score of 90 runs in 203 balls, while Shreyas Iyer notched up 86 runs off 192 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin contributed with a half-century worth 58 runs, while Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav scored 46 off 45 and 40 of 114 balls, respectively.

India then bowled Bangladesh out for 150 runs and then declared their second innings at 258/2, setting home side a target of 513 runs.

Image: Twitter