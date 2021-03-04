Mohammed Siraj Traps Jonny Bairstow On The Crease, English Batsman MIFFED With DRS: WATCH

The England team did not have an ideal start in the final fixture of the four-match Test series. Joe Root won the toss in Ahmedabad and elected to bat first. The move backfired as they lost three wickets early in the day. Just when Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes were attempting to fight back with a gutsy partnership, Mohammed Siraj sent Bairstow packing with a fiery 146 kmph delivery.

India vs England 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj dismisses Jonny Bairstow

England's Jonny Bairstow returned to the side in the third Test match of the series but had a forgettable outing as he failed to open his account in the game. It became imperative for the player to fire with the bat in the final match of the series in order to redeem himself. The 31-year-old got off to a promising start on Day 1, however failed to capitalize on it.

It was in the 29th over of the day, that Mohammed Siraj bowled a spectacular delivery, that nipped in and ultimately hit Bairstow's back pad. Umpire Nitin Menon raised his finger after a loud appeal from Virat Kohli and co. The English batsman went for the review and height was the only factor that could have saved the wicketkeeper-batsman. Ball-tracker suggested that the ball would have gone on to kiss the middle stump, and the batter had to walk back because of the umpire's call.

The dynamic batter looked visibly dejected as he reckoned that he got unlucky with the decision that could have gone either way. The wicket also ended a promising 48-run stand between Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow, and England's attempt of staging a resurgence was once again denied by the Indian bowlers. While it was expected that spinners will dominate the contest between bat and bowl, Mohammed Siraj surprised many by bagging the crucial scalps of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

India vs England 4th Test

England's campaign in Indian began with a stunning victory in the opening Test at Chennai. However, it has all been downhill from there on for the touring party. After having faced embarrassing losses in the second and third Tests, they will be keen to put up a stronger show in the final fixture. The India vs England 4th Test commenced on Thursday, March 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India vs England live streaming info

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the India vs England 4th Test on the Star Sports Network. The India vs England live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. At the time of writing this report, England have scored 97 runs, but have already lost 4 wickets.

