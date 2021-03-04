Mohammed Siraj Achieves THIS Rare Feat Amongst Bowlers Having Played Just 5 Test Matches

Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj made a comeback into the playing XI after senior paceman Jasprit Bumrah opted out due to personal commitments. Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Siraj immediately made an impact with the ball by sending England captain Joe Root back to the pavilion on Day 1 morning of the series-deciding Test match. Remarkably, the cricketer made his Test debut a couple of months ago in Australia and his wickets gallery already includes a pantheon of modern-day greats.

India vs England 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj traps Joe Root in front of stumps, watch video

India vs England 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj includes Joe Root among his elite Test victims

Mohammed Siraj made his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground back in December 2020. The 26-year-old celebrated the occasion by picking Australia’s Test gun Marnus Labuschagne as his maiden Test wicket. Siraj finished the game with a five-wicket match haul as India romped to an eight-wicket win on Day 4.

On the same tour, Mohammed Siraj also starred in India’s series-clinching win at The Gabba in January. The pacer picked up six wickets in the match, including a five-fer in the second Australian innings. Interestingly, the right-arm fast bowler dismissed Steve Smith as well as David Warner in the match as India completed a thrilling run-chase during the final few minutes of Day 5.

Playing just the 5th Test of his career, Mohammed Siraj has already taken 15 wickets. Out of his 15 wickets, his elite victims include Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner and now Joe Root. Remarkably, all four of the aforementioned batsmen feature in the ICC’s top 10 rankings for Test batsmen.

All 13 of Mohammed Siraj’s wickets in Australia, watch video

India vs England live streaming details

At the time of publishing, the visitors reached 78-4 post the Lunch session. Indian spinner Axar Patel accounted for the first two wickets in the match as he dismissed both of England’s opening batsmen, Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley. Speedster Mohammed Siraj then claimed the wicket of Joe Root to leave England struggling at 30-3 before the end of the 13th over. Ollie Pope and all-rounder Ben Stokes are currently occupying the crease in an attempt to stage a rescue effort for their side.

India vs England 4th Test updates, watch video

