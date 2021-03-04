Wasim Jaffer Has EPIC Reply To English Broadcaster's R Ashwin And Axar Patel Query

A closely fought battle was expected between cricketing giants India and England after the visitors claimed a stunning win in the Test series opener in Chennai. However, India have outplayed their opposition in the subsequent games, and R Ashwin and Axar Patel have played a significant role in the games. Former England cricketer Mark Nicholas attempted to find a way how batsmen can counter the two in-form spinners, but he was ultimately trolled by Wasim Jaffer on Twitter.

India vs England 4th Test: Wasim Jaffer mocks Mark Nicholas

Cricketer-turned-commentator Mark Nicholas took to his social media account to share his article, where he tried to figure out ways to counter Axar Patel and R Ashwin in the Indian conditions. Former India opening batsman Wasim Jaffer took this opportunity to tickle the funny bones of his followers with an epic response. He came up with his own ways of surviving against the Indian spinners.

Wasim Jaffer opined that the best possible way to deal with R Ashwin and Axar Patel was to get to the non-striker's end. However, he also pointed out that it still will not be safe when Ashwin is bowling. The veteran off-spinner has been an advocate of Mankading, and has also gone ahead and dismissed Jos Buttler in the same fashion in the Indian Premier League. Jaffer's reactions received a big thumbs up from netizens.

Ideally from the non strikers end. Although with Ashwin even that's not safe😉 #INDvsENG https://t.co/AtMnIBBPUf — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 3, 2021

You are legend sirji 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BosF9tFNaZ — Pain Delusion (@DelusionPain) March 3, 2021

Kaha se late ho sir ji yeh ap🙏 pic.twitter.com/NzFBPuOHBE — Aditya Sargar (@AdityaSargar4) March 3, 2021

From First Class cricket to first class tweets. Gold standard! — Abhimanyu Bose (@bose_abhimanyu) March 3, 2021

Wasim sir killing it. 😂😂 — Maulik Vadariya (@MaulikVadariya) March 3, 2021

India vs England 4th Test

The final Test of the series is of utmost importance for the hosts India as they look to join New Zealand in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship. England, after their dismal run in the second and third fixture, will be keen to salvage their pride with a spirited performance. The India vs England 4th Test commenced on Thursday, March 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Joe Root won the toss in the crucial encounter and elected to bat first.

India vs England live streaming info

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the India vs England 4th Test on the Star Sports Network. The India vs England live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. After the end of the first session of the day, England has posted 81 runs on the board, but have also lost four important wickets. Ben Stokes (28*) and Ollie Pope (2*) are currently at the crease. Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj, both have claimed two wickets so far in the game.

