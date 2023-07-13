Mohammed Siraj turns superman to take spectacular catch during Ind vs WI 1st Test | Watch

On Day one of the 1st IND vs WI Test, India were all over West Indies and displayed professionalism in all departments of the game. The bowlers restricted the hosts to a wee total of 150 runs, and the Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal, held their ground till the stumps. In the fielding section, team India displayed an exceptional display. Supporting the statement is the effort of Mohammed Siraj, who defied gravity to take a spectacular catch.

3 things you need to know

India and West Indies are embroiled in the 1st Test taking place in Dominica

India will play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20s in West Indies

West Indies could not qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Also Read | Kohli faces Siraj, Jaiswal gets tips from Dravid as India preps for Tests vs WI - WATCH

India put on a dominating display in Dominica against West Indies

It was dominance personified by Team India on Day 1 of the first test in the Caribbean. Ravichandran Ashwin ran through the West Indies batting line-up and in the process picked up his 33rd 5-wicket haul. West Indies could not go past the score of 150 runs and the batters also played their role perfectly. Captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have built a solid stand for the first wicket and on Day 2 will take India forward from the handsome mark of 80-0. While the bowling and batting were expected to supersede what West Indies have in their ranks, fielders also complemented the other divisions. The evidence of this is Mohammed Siraj's blinder to send Jermaine Blackwood back into the dressing room.

Also Read | 'I Wasn't Going To Change': Mitchell Starc Avoids Comparison With Cummins And Hazlewood

Mohammed Siraj takes a fabulous catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood

The piece of brilliance took place just before Lunch on Day 1. Ravindra Jadeja had the ball and it was the 28th over. Jadeja gave some flight to the ball, batsman Blackwood lofted it and it was seemingly destined to go toward the boundary but a flying Siraj from the mid-off region held the ball in his right hand. Take a look at the dismissal to believe.

After taking the catch, Siraj fell awkwardly on the ground and exhibited some effects of the fall. However, nothing lasting occurred as Siraj took his field position after some minutes. India restricted West Indies to a small total of 150 and at the end of the day's play curtailed the trail to less than 50%. On Day 2, India would look to secure a huge lead and might target an innings victory.