'I Wasn't Going To Change': Mitchell Starc Avoids Comparison With Cummins And Hazlewood

Australian cricket team pacer Mitchell Starc had a pretty nice outing in the third Ashes 2023 Test against England and picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings. However, his wonderful bowling performance didn't come of any use for the visitors and they lost the match by three wickets. Starc is one of the most lethal bowlers in the Aussie pace attack and has been performing really well for the Kangaroos in recent years.

3 things you need to know

Australia are the defending champions of the Ashes

The Australian cricket team lead the five-match Ashes 2023 series by 2-1

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc picked till now has taken a total of 13 wickets in the two Ashes 2023 Tests

ALSO READ | 'I just need surgery': Anil Kumble recalls greatest challenge of playing in West Indies

Mitchell Starc on missing Ashes 2019

(Mitchell Starc during the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test / Image: AP)

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc only played one Test out of five in the Ashes 2019 series and didn't find any success in his only match that time. Starc was overlooked due to his high economic rate which also had a harmful effect on his performance. As quoted by ESPNcricinfo, the left-arm Aussie pacer said that he will not change his method and will stick to his strengths. He will also not try to become someone like Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

Mitchell Starc said:

There was a big focus on economy rates last time which plenty of guys spoke about throughout the tour, and we all bought into that. And that was something that worked really well for us to retain the Ashes then. But it affected my approach certainly going back to Australia and losing some airspeed. It took away from some of my strengths and some of the roles that I play in our attack.

Mitchell Starc furhther added

I wasn't going to change that this time, and if that meant I didn't play, so be it. I was going to stick to my strengths and what I bring to the attack rather than trying to be someone like Josh Hazlewood or someone like Pat Cummins because that's not going to complement the group.

ALSO READ | IND vs WI: R. Ashwin gets openers as West Indies slump to 68 for 4 at lunch

The focus of the Ashes 2023 will now shift to the Old Trafford ground in Manchester where the 4th Test match of the series be played.