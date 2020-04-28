Mohit Sharma Reveals Comical Incident When MS Dhoni Was Not 'Captain Cool' During IPL Game

Mohit Sharma broke into Team India after his impressive performances in the IPL for the CSK side. He made his IPL debut for CSK in IPL 2013 and immediately impressed with 20 wickets in the season. He continued to be a vital part of the side and then joined the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2016.

Sharma returned to CSK in 2019 but is now a part of the Delhi Capitals. Here is a funny story from his journey at CSK.

Mohit Sharma reveals how a goof up with Ishwar Pandey got him chided by MS Dhoni

Pace bowler Mohit Sharma recently appeared on an Instagram Live on the Delhi Capitals page. During this conversation, Sharma was asked many questions about his career and then was asked about an infamous incident that involved an angry MS Dhoni. Mohit Sharma then elaborated on the incident which happened when CSK was playing the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In the match, MS Dhoni had asked Mohit Sharma to bowl the next over but a sudden change of plans led to him giving the responsibility to Ishwar Pandey instead. However, Sharma was not aware of Dhoni's new decision and took the ball from Ishwar Pandey and went into his run up. As he began to run, MS Dhoni raised his arms as he was not understanding why Sharma is bowling. However, the umpire officiated that Sharma would have to continue with the over as he had already begun his run up.

On his very first delivery, Mohit Sharma got the wicket of Yusuf Pathan but MS Dhoni was far from delighted. Afterwards, the otherwise 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni scolded both Mohit Sharma and Ishwar Pandey furiously. On the next day, the two bowlers tried to explain what had happened and at that time Dhoni comically revealed that he had not even remembered the incident after the team left the field. Here is the video where Sharma narrates the incident.

Otherwise, Sharma was full of praise for Dhoni, calling him a true leader who was simple, grateful and down to earth, while making sure that he took full responsibility of his team's losses while making players feel valued for contributing to his team's victories.

Mohit Sharma was picked up by the Delhi Capitals at the 2020 IPL Auction. He has played 85 IPL matches and has picked up 91 wickets. His best figures are 4/14.

