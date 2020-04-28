Virat Kohli Reveals Story From U-17 Days That Made MS Dhoni Laugh During ODI In Kolkata

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in modern-day cricket. The Indian captain has dominated the batting charts in the last decade. His ability to adapt to different forms of the game and his sheer consistency in scoring runs speaks volumes about his character and style of play.

Virat Kohli might seem like an aggressive person on the field but has proved it occasionally that he is an affable character of the field. Virat Kohli shares a great bond with several teammates. But if there's one teammate who he has a great amount of respect for, it is his predecessor and former India captain MS Dhoni.

The camaraderie between the two remains exceptional till date. Virat Kohli revealed a hilarious incident on a talk show which involves MS Dhoni.

Virat Kohli reveals hilarious incident involving MS Dhoni

While speaking on a talk show Breakfast with Champions, Virat Kohli revealed that he was joking around with MS Dhoni during the Kolkata ODI against Australia in 2017. Virat Kohli said that during the match, he recalled an incident from his Under-17 days when he was made the captain of the Delhi team. He added that it was a club match and there was a bowler who had just come into the team. So he asked the bowler, 'From where?' implying the end from which he would bowl from.

Virat Kohli said in normal cricketing language, one doesn't need to talk in full sentences in such instances. He added that he had no idea that the bowler in question was from Najafgarh. So, when it was his turn to bowl, Virat Kohli handed the ball to him and asked 'From where?' The young bowler replied 'Najafgarh'. Amused tremendously, Virat Kohli once again asked him where would he like to bowl from to which the bowler had the same reply.

Virat Kohli added that he was so innocent that he didn't realize he was being asked about the end he would like to bowl from. Virat Kohli further said that he narrated this story to MS Dhoni amidst playing an ODI in Kolkata against Australia in 2017 and MS Dhoni couldn't stop laughing. Virat Kohli also said that MS Dhoni might come across as someone who is really serious but he has his moments when he laughs a lot.

Kohli has been full of praise for Dhoni, calling him the 'best batting partner' he could ask for in a recent Instagram live chat with Kevin Pietersen as well. The Indian captain believes that Dhoni's 'cricketing brain' and calculation when it comes to running between the wickets is correct 9/10 times, making him trust the CSK and India's World Cup winning captain, blindly.

Time and again, Kohli has also rubbished rumours of a 'rift' between them as he called it pure media hype and was blessed by the fact that neither he nor Dhoni are ones to read newspapers or magazines, which make such claims.

Here is the episode -

IMAGE COURTESY: VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM