Virat Kohli's 52-ball 90 Floors Netizens, Bangalore Captain Crosses 6000-run Mark For Team

Bangalore set a competitive total of 169/4 after electing to bat first in Match 25 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday. The star of the show was Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli who smashed an unbeaten 52-ball 90 to guide his side to a respectable total. Virat Kohli's stunning knock was laced with four fours and as many sixes.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Twitterati laud Virat Kohli for his batting masterclass in Dubai

Bangalore's innings got off to a dismal start as opener Aaron Finch was cleaned up by Deepak Chahar for 2 after facing nine balls. Virat Kohli joined Devdutt Padikkal at the crease as the Bangalore duo started resurrecting their innings. Both Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal played calculated cricket as they kept the scoreboard ticking without taking any risks.

It just seemed like the Bangalore innings had gotten back on track but MS Dhoni brought back Shardul Thakur into attack who dented the Bangalore outfit with two back-to-back wickets. Shardul Thakur first got rid of Devdutt Padikkal for 33 (34) and then bagged the all-important wicket of AB de Villiers for a duck. Washington Sundar, who was promoted up the order, couldn't do much as he nicked one behind to MS Dhoni after scoring 10 (10).

Virat Kohli stuck to one end and ensured that Bangalore team didn't lose the plot. The Bangalore skipper along with Shivam Dube upped the ante in the final four overs and fetched 66 runs to put up a great total. Shivam Dube scored an unbeaten 14-ball 22 while Virat Kohli remained not out on 90. This was Virat Kohli's 38th fifty of his Dream11 IPL career. Enroute to his fifty, Virat Kohli also completed 6000 runs for Bangalore in T20 cricket.

A great flourish to finish with from #RCB as they post a total of 169/4 on the board.



— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 10, 2020

Virat Kohli was elated after getting back in his usual form which was evident on his face after reaching fifty. Moreover, what made the knock special for Virat Kohli was the presence of his wife Anushka Sharma, who was cheering for the Bangalore skipper from the stands. Several reactions poured in on Twitter as the netizens lauded Virat Kohli for his brilliant innings. Some fans lauded Virat Kohli's exceptional stroke-play while others praised his running between the wickets. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

We have just seen batting at it's peak..Running b/w the wickets is just unbelievable..How Kohli can do that..😲

🐐👏#Kohli pic.twitter.com/VaClYjhfAT — Sahil Kumar Singh (@Sahilsingh198) October 10, 2020

Absolute class Innings From King #Kohli 🔥 one man show 😅 pic.twitter.com/1lOG3wf3k5 — Bharthi (@iambharathi13) October 10, 2020

Kohli highest score against current IPL team:



113 vs KXIP

100 vs KKR

99 vs DC

93* vs SRH

92* vs MI

90* vs CSK

72* vs RR

Reason Of 👑King #Kohli 👑#CSKvsRCB #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/ip85jBTJiV — ❤️AraShu27❤️ (@AraShu27) October 10, 2020

What a knock from Virat Kohli.

90 runs fromm just 52 balls

He was 34*(30) after 16 overs then smashed 6,1,1,1,1,2,2,1,4,6,2,6,1,6,2Nb, 1,4,2,2,2,2,1.



56 runs from last 22 balls. What a finish from the greatest of the modern Era. #RCBvsCSK #kohli #kohlionfire pic.twitter.com/OAf1hISQs5 — reshi-arshiq-official (@Reshi_One8) October 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Chennai began their chase on an awful note as both their openers were sent back to the hut inside the powerplay. Chennai's scored 26/2 at the end of the powerplay with Ambati Rayudu and N Jagadeesan at the crease. It would be interesting to how Chennai go about their run-chase as 144 runs were required off 84 balls.

