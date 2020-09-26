Sunil Gavaskar's Son Rohan Posts Cryptic, Witty Tweet Over Anushka Sharma Controversy

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar found himself amidst a controversy due to a comment he made on Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma during Match 6 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 between Punjab and Bangalore. The Indian veteran's comment was misquoted on Twitter and the issue was blown out of proportion. In fact, Anushka Sharma also hit back at Sunil Gavaskar and sought an explanation from him for his choice of words.

Sunil Gavaskar's son takes a jibe at Anushka Sharma

Sunil Gavaskar also came forward and clarified his stance on the matter saying that he didn't blame Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli's failure and was just talking about the cricket they played during the India lockdown. Now, Sunil Gavaskar's son Rohan Gavaskar, who is also a part of the Dream11 IPL 2020 commentary panel, has taken a subtle dig at Anushka Sharma through his latest tweet.

Rohan Gavaskar posted a cryptic tweet which indicates how the Sunil Gavaskar comment on Anushka Sharma was misquoted unreasonably. Rohan Gavaskar also used the 'folding hands' emoji to express his displeasure over the needless controversy.

Sunil Gavaskar comment on Anushka: Heart of the matter

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli had a miserable time on Thursday as his team was thrashed by 93 runs in the match against Punjab. Virat Kohli also had a forgettable game on a personal note as he dropped two catches in two overs of Punjab skipper KL Rahul, who then collected 42 runs off 9 deliveries to propel his side to a gigantic total of 206/3. Virat Kohli also had an unremarkable outing with the bat as he got out after scoring just 1 run off 5 balls.

Virat Kohli was subjected to severe criticism because of his performance in the Dream11 IPL 2020 match against Punjab. Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who was in the commentary box during the game, also criticised Kohli by making a comment against the Indian team's skipper and his wife Anushka Sharma, which has been perceived by many as distasteful.

While commentating during the match, Sunil Gavaskar said that Virat Kohli had only trained against Anushka Sharma's bowling during the lockdown. "Inhone lockdown me sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki hai", Sunil Gavaskar quipped on air. Sunil Gavaskar comment on Anushka Sharma didn't go down well with fans as they also slammed the veteran for his choice of words. Fans were unamused by Sunil Gavaskar comment on Anushka Sharma as they lambasted the legendary cricketer for his choice of words. In fact, some fans even called the BCCI to fire Sunil Gavaskar from the Dream11 IPL 2020 commentary team.

Anushka Sharma lashed out at Sunil Gavaskar herself through an Instagram story and that got her support from people on social media. However, with the ex-India captain's latest clarification, it seems that the matter would now be put to rest despite divided opinions.

