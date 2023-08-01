'Most Clueless Coach India Has Seen': Netizens Come Down Hard On Rahul Dravid & Rohit

IND vs WI: After the great debacle in the WTC (World Test Championship) 2023 Final, Rohit Sharma and Co. are currently gearing up for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 that is to be played later this year in the Indian subcontinent. Before the ODI World Cup, the Indian cricket team will also play the much-awaited Asia Cup that is to be played in the 'Hybrid Model'.

The Asia Cup will be a perfect opportunity for the Indian cricket team to try and test their plan before the World Cup. The ongoing IND vs WI ODI series could've been used in the same way, but let's be honest, the Indian cricket team management and the leadership group have made a complete mockery of it and there are hardly any takeaways from the series.

3 things you need to know

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli hadn't been picked for the last two ODIs

The Indian team will play three-match ODI series against Australia after the culmination of the Asia Cup

Rahul Dravid's contract as the Head Coach lasts till the 2023 ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid's clueless decision-making in a World Cup year

(Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid look at the pictch before IND vs AUS 1st Test in 2023 / Image: AP)

What raised many eyebrows in the first ODI was India's batting lineup. While chasing a meager total of 114 runs, the 'Men in Blue' decided to send their stalwarts, skipper Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli at number 7 and number 8 respectively. On a slow Kensington Oval wicket, India were reduced to 97/5 in no time, and at last Rohit Sharma had to come out and had to rescue his side. Matters became even worse when coach Rahul Dravid decided to rest both Rohit and Virat in the last two ODIs. There has been constant chopping and changing in the Indian batting lineup and at times it seems that they are repeating the same mistakes just like they did before the 2019 ODI World Cup. The Indian management's bizarre team selection has started to leave a bad taste in the mouths of the Netizens and has left them fuming.

ALSO READ | Hit Or A Miss? Analyzing Rahul Dravid's Performance So Far As Team India's Head Coach

Here's how the Netizens are reacting to coach Rahul Dravid's team selection

Dravid will be remembered as most clueless coach India has seen

Dravid + Rohit combo is a nightmare I hope it ends on high but honestly it would be a next to miracle if India reach semis too#indvswi #CricketTwitter — Raazi (@Rg86037221) August 1, 2023

Rahul dravid is the worst indian coach ever !! #WIvsIND — Tribhuvan (@dabang_0) August 1, 2023

Sabko mauka mila is + point of Rahul Dravid coaching 😭😭😂 — ᕵ™ (@Peak_Kohli) August 1, 2023

Rahul Dravid carefully destroying the batting lineup of Team India pic.twitter.com/RQ8b2nrQPH — Aparna (@AppeFizzz) August 1, 2023

India's road to the 2023 ODI World Cup

(Tema India walk out to field against the Aussies during final IND vs AUS ODI in 2023 / Image: BCCI)

ALSO READ | 'What Happened To Bumrah? We Wasted Time On Him': Kapil Dev Stuns With Scathing Remark

India, so far have played 5 ODI matches in 2023. They lost a home series against Australia by 2-1 in March and things certainly look bleak because the marquee tournament is to be played in India. Before the World Cup and after the culmination of India vs West Indies ODI series, Rohit Sharma and Co. will play the Asia Cup and then take on the Aussies for another three-match ODI series. The 'Men in Blue' will then start their World Cup campaign and will play their first match against the Aussies on October 8, 2023.