India is currently facing the already-eliminated Bangladesh in their last match of the Asia Cup Super 4 match. Team India won the toss and decided to bowl. This decision came after captain Rohit Sharma aimed to get some fresh bowling and fielding practice ahead of their final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli has been rested for the IND vs BAN match

Team India is off to a fresh start

Tilak Varma makes his ODI debut for Team India

Also Read: Irfan Pathan's brutal takedown of Pakistan cricket team sends internet into a meltdown

Virat Kohli becomes a water boy during IND vs BAN match

Team India is off to a fresh start in their match against Bangladesh, with Rohit Sharma's led side taking three early wickets. However, one highlight came during the second wicket when Mohammed Shami dismissed Liton Das in the 2.1 over of the game. The former team captain, Virat Kohli, was in a good mood to be there for the team despite not starting the match.

The star cricketer went onto the pitch with water for his teammates, he was seen running with a bag filled with refreshments. This gesture from the star batter shows his mentality to be there for the team all the time. Additionally, he seemed to be in a fun mood, which can be determined by the way he ran into the pitch.

Kohli will look to provide his on-pitch prowess in the final when India will face Sri Lanka on September 17, 2023.

Fans React to Virat Kohli’s actions

He is giving everything for his team, he is always ready to do anything for Team India - Take a bow, King Kohli. #PAKvSL #BabarAzam #INDvBAN #EngineeringDay pic.twitter.com/BqzBa2as0i — SAGAR سمندر (@Pitamsingh3) September 15, 2023

India made five changes to their playing XI in their final Super 4s match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Tilak Varma made his ODI debut, as big players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah rested.

Also Read: India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023: IND vs BAN Confirmed Playing XI, Crucial Dream11 tips

With India and Sri Lanka already in the Asia Cup 2023 final, the Men in Blue used this match against Bangladesh to test their bench strength. The team rested Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Hardik Pandya ahead of the critical final. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, and Prasidh Krishna took over their spots.