England's 'Bazball' style of playing Test cricket was one of the biggest talking point for the cricketing world ahead of the Ashes 2023. Prior to the first Ashes Test, England had scored at a rate of over 4.5 runs per over. However, the much-talked-about bazball approach couldn't stop the recently crowned World Test Champions' winning momentum.

3 Things You Need To Know

This is Ben Stokes’ first Ashes series as the England captain

England haven’t won the Ashes since 2015

Pat Cummins-led Australia won the 1st Test of Ashes 2023 by 2 wickets

Adam Gilchrist reshares a tweet trolling England’s ‘Bazball’ approach

Australian cricket legend Adam Gilchrist took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday night and reshared a tweet by a fan which stirred a frenzy in the cricketing world. The tweet was put out by a fan, who trolled England’s ‘bazball’ approach by aiming a shot at head coach Brendon McCullum. It is worth noting that England started getting linked with the term ‘bazball’ after Stokes and McCullum took over the England Test squad.

“Gilly, the man who invented baz ball before baz even was out of nappies,” read the tweet, which was reshared by Gilchrist. As the tweet went viral, a Twitter user questioned the remark by saying that Gilchrist usually came out to bat at times when Australia were in a strong position. “I agree with you. But Gilly did have a tendency to come in at 400-5, so I’m guessing that helped a bit,” he said. “True but when he departed it was like 640 for 6. True story. Newlands Cape Town and Gilly was 204 not out. Looking as fresh as a daisy,” the fan replied.

Here’s a look at a few more reactions.

Steady on @gilly381 isn't that old mate. It was a privilege to watch him at the WACA score the 2nd fast 100 in test history. Even more of privilege to get his autograph that day. He must have been buggered but he made time for all us nobodies. A real & humble gentleman. — adge (@Adgethefrog) June 21, 2023

Gilchrist would walk out at number 7 with Aust 5-50 and still go harder than Baz Ball. We was a weapon — Toon man (@nufcbollocks) June 22, 2023

Australia and England now head to the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground for the second Test of the Ashes 2023 series, scheduled to begin from June 28.