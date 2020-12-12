MRA Vs GGC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 Match Preview

Minister Group Rajshahi will take on Gazi Group Chattogram in Match 19 of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 on Saturday, December 12. The MRA vs GGC live streaming will commence at 12:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our MRA vs GGC match prediction, probable MRA vs GGC playing 11 and MRA vs GGC Dream11 team.

MRA vs GGC live: MRA vs GGC Dream11 prediction and preview

Rajshahi and Chattogram are set to battle it out in the penultimate game of the league phase. While Rajshahi are placed at the fourth spot in the points table with two wins and five losses, Chattogram are placed at the top with six wins and a solitary loss. Rajshahi, who are coming on the back of five consecutive losses. need a win at any cost to keep their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive. However, they have a tough task ahead of them to beat an inform Chattogram who have been clinical throughout the tournamnent.

MRA vs GGC playing 11 prediction

Minister Rajshahi predicted playing XI - Najmul Shanto, Anisul Islam, Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Mohd Ashraful, Fazle Mahmud, Nurul Hasan, Farhad Reza, Rejaur Raja, Mukidul Islam, Ebadot Hossain

Gazi Group Chattogram predicted playing XI - Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohd Mithun, Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Shykat Ali, Nahidul Islam, Sanjit Saha, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

MRA vs GGC Top Picks

Minister Rajshahi - Najmul Shanto, Anisul Islam, Mahedi Hasan

Gazi Group Chattogram - Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman

MRA vs GGC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Liton Das (VC)

Batsmen: Mohammad Mithun, Najmul Hossain-Shanto, Anisul Islam, Shamsur Rahman

Allrounders: Soumya Sarkar (C), Mahedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Mukidul Islam, Ebadot Hossain

MRA vs GGC Dream11 prediction

According to our MRA vs GGC match prediction, GGC are favourites to win this match.

Note: The MRA vs GGC Dream11 prediction and MRA vs GGC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MRA vs GGC Dream11 team and MRA vs GGC Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

