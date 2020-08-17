MS Dhoni Added THIS Beauty Into Famous Auto Collection Before Retirement Announcement

MS Dhoni is known for being an avid car and bike lover. The now-retired cricketer has an impressive collection of automobiles, with several pictures on his social media accounts also portraying his love for bikes. Now, media reports have revealed how MS Dhoni managed to add another car to his famous collection just before he announced his retirement from international cricket.

Sakshi Dhoni shares the newest addition to MS Dhoni’s car collection

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni took to Instagram to reveal the latest car bought by MS Dhoni. Sharing a picture of a bright red Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, Sakshi Dhoni welcomed the car home and joked that the car is already missing MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni is currently away preparing for the IPL 2020 at a training camp in Chennai. Later, Sakshi Dhoni also shared a video as she rode the car in the farmhouse the player was staying in before he left for Chennai.

The Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is an iconic muscle car from the 1970s and is now regarded as a vintage car. The Pontiac Firebird looks like a left-hand drive and is powered by a massive V8 Big Block engine. The car is equipped with a 4-speed Muncie transmission with Hurst Shifter and is a two-door classic.

MS Dhoni house information

While Sakshi Dhoni shared a video of the newest addition to the MS Dhoni bikes and car collection, fans also got a sneak peek into the player’s famous Ranchi farmhouse. The video shared by MS Dhoni’s wife showed her taking a ride in the bright red car around the farmhouse, in which MS Dhoni’s car garage was also visible.

According to GQ India, MS Dhoni’s farmhouse in Ranchi consists of a sprawling seven-acre space. It is filled with greenery, with a special garage for his bike and car collection there as well. During the lockdown, MS Dhoni has been staying there with his family, with several pictures and videos of the family’s time together being posted by both MS Dhoni and his wife.

MS Dhoni net worth

Talking about his brand value, MS Dhoni’s business partner Arun Pandey had recently claimed that he doesn’t expect the former captain’s brand value to fall despite his retirement. MS Dhoni’s net worth is boosted by his earnings from cricket, his brand endorsements as well as his business investments. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $170 million.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth and MS Dhoni house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Courtesy: instagram/sakshidhoni_r